Walter Hamada leaves the presidency of DC Films

After four years at the helm of DC Films as the president of DC’s film division, Walter Hamada has stepped down.

According to Deadline magazine, the executive is just hoping that the upper echelons of Warner Bros. Discovery finalize your exit payment to leave the company once and for all. Hamada spent 15 years at Warner Bros., and four years as president of DC Films.

He had renewed his relationship with DC Films in January 2021, with a contract that was supposed to link him to the company until the end of 2023.

This is as “Black Adam,” a film that Hamada oversaw and signs off as executive producer, is projected to open at the box office of $135 million this weekend (Olhar Digital has already seen the film – check out our review here) .

Hamada’s departure from DC has been expected for some time, and the exec has reportedly packed up in his office, and hasn’t attended any recent creative meetings. Since the Discovery merger, Hamada is already the fifth of the Warner Bros. to leave since David Zaslav took over the reins of the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery.

It follows the president of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Toby Emmerich, President of Production and Development Courtenay Valenti, Motion Picture Group COO Carolyn Blackwood and Animation Group Executive Vice President Allison Abbate.

According to information from Deadline, Walter Hamada already knew that his days were numbered as president of DC Films, and that this departure would happen even before he met David Zaslav. The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery has been transparent numerous times about its desire to bring in a Kevin Feige-style executive (President of Marvel Studios) to lead DC.

Zaslav recently courted former Warner development executive and LEGO producer Dan Lin for the job, and former Fox boss Emma Watts has long been a potential boss.

Despite being seen as a low-key executive who lacks the ability to convince talent, Hamada deserves credit for a few issues. For example, he created the crossover between DC films and the HBO Max streaming service, which resulted in spin-off series like James Gunn’s “Peacemaker” and the series about Viola Davis’ character Amanda Waller, both of which spinoffs from “The Suicide Squad” and also the Colin Farrell Penguin series by Matt Reeves, which spins off of “Batman”.

And speaking of “Batman,” Hamada drove the Robert Pattinson-starred film on set during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the reboot grossed $771 million at the box office worldwide. In addition to the amount raised being quite solid, the film was watched a lot on HBO Max, after the 45-day window of exclusive exhibition in theaters. Now, a sequel is in development.

Hamada also has executive producer jobs, and has been involved in two of DC’s highest-grossing films: James Wan’s “Aquaman,” which grossed $1.1 billion, and “Joker,” which won two Oscars and became highest-grossing film for over 18s in history with $1.07 billion.

Despite these merits, Zaslav was already convinced he would make the switch, and he wants a Feige for DC. Many feel that Zaslav already has perhaps the closest thing to a Kevin Feige in exec Michael De Luca who, alongside exec Pam Abdy, is overseeing DC until Zaslav makes a permanent hire.

De Luca recently put together a new “Constantine” with Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence, for example. But Zaslav really seems to be looking for outside talent.

Warner Bros. reportedly offered a deal as a producer to Hamada, but the executive declined. According to Deadline, he prepared for his exit when Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the movie “Batgirl”, which was already in post-production.

After this situation, De Luca and Abdy had to persuade Hamada to remain president of DC Films, at least until he oversees “Black Adam,” which opens this week.

Walter Hamada must be able to easily fit into the film industry, as a producer or executive. In addition to stabilizing the dysfunctional DC when he returned to Warner Bros. In 2018, he had a good time at New Line Cinema, where he oversaw the production of several hits such as “The Conjuring”, “Annabelle” and “It”, which took in more than US$ 700 million at the box office, with a budget of US$ 35 million.

“Black Adam” arrives in Brazilian cinemas this Thursday (20).

