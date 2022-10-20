Want to earn BRL 550 with PicPay? Know how!

PicPay is an application for fintech Brazilian created in Espírito Santo and works as a kind of digital wallet. Thus, the platform allows users to make purchases by smartphone with a credit card or amount available in the account for transfer. With PicPay, it is possible to pay bills and services in installments, recharge your cell phone and even pay your water, electricity and internet bills in installments using your credit card. In addition, the application also has several discounts on payments and cashbacks.

Now, one of these promotions is active on the platform. Find out how to participate.

It is possible to earn BRL 550 from your PicPay account

Experts reveal that PicPay has grown in the same way as other digital banks in the country. With that, it can already be considered one of the biggest fintechs that we have today. Also, it is possible to earn money through the platform. The digital bank in question allows users to participate in promotions worth a high value or pay and pay for purchases through the platform so that they can guarantee a high value in cashback.

In addition, with high inflation and high market prices, Brazilians are always looking for new promotions and extra income. So, the app’s discounts can make your money work, since you will be paid a lower amount than the original, taking into account that a part of the money will be invested. Also, with the possibility of paying bills in installments, individuals can count on relief when making monthly payments. So, when you don’t have the money or the full amount for the payment, splitting your bills to pay monthly can be a good option.

For this, the citizen only needs to download the PicPay app, available for iOS and Android (bit.ly/3ThZKvH), completely free of charge. From there, just be aware of the promotions available. Below, we present some of them:

1. Invite friends

The platform constantly launches Refer-and-Win promotions, where for each friend referred to download the app, you can earn R$10 and the guest limit is 55 people. With this, it is possible to guarantee an amount of R$ 550. However, remember, you only earn the amount if the guest creates an account using your code.

2. Take advantage of cashback promotions

The PicPay app notifies its users almost every week with cashback promotions. That way, they offer money back up to 30% of the original amount. Most of these promotions, then, are aimed at 5% to 20% cashback on installment payments, 5% to 15% cashback when paying friends and 5% to 10% when paying bills with a credit card.

3. Save money

PicPay also allows the money stored in the digital wallet to earn 105% of the CDI, valid for amounts up to R$ 100 thousand. So, just make the deposit for the money to start yielding.

