Watch the Women’s Champions League LIVE

Credit: Montage/Torcedores.com

The Women’s Champions League group stage is about to begin! And this Wednesday (19), Barcelona and Benfica face each other at the Johan Cryuff stadium, in Spain, in the opening game of group D of the competition. Departure is scheduled for 4 pm.

How to watch Barcelona vs Benfica LIVE?

To follow the match between Barça and Benfica, fans will have the option of Official DAZN Youtube channel.

Watch the game at the link below:

Possible lineups:

Probable Barcelona lineup: Gemma, Paredes, Maria León, Pina, Marta, Mariona, Graham, Patri, Rolfo, Geyse and Walsh.

Probable Benfica lineup: Katelin, Caroline Correia, Carole Costa, Lúcia Alves, Pauleta, Andreia Faria, Andreia N., Ana Vitória, Valéria, Cloé and Marta Cintra.

DATASHEET

Barcelona vs Benfica

Competition: Women’s Champions League – 1st round (Group D)

Date: Wednesday (19) at 4 pm

Place: Johan Cryuff Stadium

Stream: Official DAZN Youtube

📸 The last session abans del debut a la @UWCL of dimecres al Johan (21h) against el Benfica! 🎟 Tickets available: https://t.co/dgXBUQTJTP pic.twitter.com/llpQWGB1qL — FC Barcelona Femeni (@FCBfemeni) October 18, 2022

“It is a great happiness to start the group stage of the Champions League. It is a moment for which we are working and we are going to face a chronic candidate for victory in the Champions League. Barcelona will be in contention for another title, but we are also aware of our growth and what we can do, which is to make life as difficult for Barcelona as possible”, said Filipa Patão, Benfica athlete.

Barcelona and Benfica are part of group D of the Women’s Champions, along with Bayern Munich and Rosengard, who also play in their debut game, scheduled for this Wednesday (19), in Germany.

