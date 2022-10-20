What about Jorge? With little space at Palmeiras, full-back completes a shift without being a starter | palm trees

Hired last year to compete with Piquerez for a position on the left side of Palmeiras, Jorge will complete a shift since his last match as a starter.

Shirt 6 was selected among the starting 11 in the 2-2 draw with Avaí, in Ressacada, on June 26. Since then, he has only entered the field once more: at the end of the 1-0 victory over Atlético-MG, on September 29, amidst many embezzlement.

Despite having already been praised by Abel Ferreira, the left-back is out in his second season at Palmeiras and still doesn’t have a goal or assist. Hired in July 2021 after Viña left, the number 6 played only seven matches last year.

In the current season, there were 23 exhibitions (18 as a starter), but the below-expected performance made him the third option in the position: when Piquerez can’t play, Vanderlan, creator of the alviverde base, is the one who takes the spot.

As a comparison, since the confrontation with Avaí, in which he played the 90 minutes, Jorge only came on at 44 of the second half against Atlético-MG. Vanderlan was used eight times in the same period, starting in four games.

The number 6 ended up losing space also due to physical problems when Piquerez was out – it was in this context that Abel gave the sequence to Vanderlan, and the boy liked it.

Jorge even had a series of games without even being listed by choice of Abel Ferreira. He was back on the bench, last Sunday, against São Paulo.

The side has a contract until the end of 2025, but the little use means that his stay is not guaranteed if interested parties appear. For now, he follows the training routine and is available for the game against Avaí, Saturday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.

