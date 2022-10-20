What These 5 Home Appliances Looked Like 100 Years Ago

Every day a new technological product is released, proving that humanity evolves even if we don’t immediately realize it. Some may become obsolete over time, such as turntables and CDs. playerswhile others are getting improvements, such as televisions, washing machines and camcorders.

Who annually follows the launches of the new iPhone, iPad or other gadgets of Apple, ends up not realizing the long road traveled. For that reason, we went deep and brought home appliances, appliances we use every day, and showed them what they looked like 100 years ago. Check out!

1. Mixer

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The history of the mixer is ancient, but we do not intend to focus on hand tools. The story goes that the first patent for a mixer with rotating parts was made by Ralph Collier in 1856. However, years passed before the product was improved to reach our homes. The electric motor, for example, was included in the first design in 1885.

The first homemade mixers reached homes in the early 20th century, around 1910, when KitchenAid and Sunbeam launched their first versions, projects adapted from the creation of engineer Herbert Johnston. However, the appliance was only popularized even after the 1920s.

2. Refrigerator

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The project that would become the refrigerators we know is old, going through a long pre-electrical phase. The models that would give rise to the first residential refrigerators were invented by the Hungarian István Röck, who developed an industrial refrigerator that used ammonia and was powered by electric compressors, back in 1894.

It took almost a decade for this model to be adapted for domestic use, designed by the American Fred W. Wolf, named DOMELRE.

At the same time, different companies adapted the project until GE launched the Monitor-Top, which you see in the photo. It was put on the market in 1927, popularizing home refrigerators – and profoundly changing human eating habits.

3. Stove

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The invention of the stove is also old, but its first versions were very different from the current ones. cooktops of induction. For centuries, humanity used fireplaces to heat their food, until components were created to store this fire inside homes.

The first project to help popularize the appliance was the Nobel Prize winner, Swedish physicist Gustaf Dalén. In 1922, he invented the AGA brand stove, constructed of cast iron, which used heat storage from the slow burning of coal to function. The switch to the gas stove was invented by James Sharp.

4. Electric coffee maker

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Many coffee machines have been invented around the world over time. This resulted in the possibility of ingesting the beverage produced by different methods. Thinking in terms of coffeemakers like the one we use at home, we owe a lot to Landers, Frary & Clark.

She was a company that produced home appliances and was responsible for designing the first machine with a built-in strainer that ran on electricity. It was an evolution of similar appliances that had existed since the 19th century, but that used a stove or fire. Remember that in your next cup of coffee.

5. Electric toaster

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The device in the photo above looks like a mix of torture machine and bedside lamp, doesn’t it? Sorry to inform you, but this is the mother of all residential electric toasters. Grilling bread is a very old way of eating food, but the creation of equipment used specifically for this only took place in the 20th century.

In the early 1900s, several engineers pored over projects to create appliances capable of heating bread without the need to use fire. The first patent was filed around 1905, and less than five years later the first electric toaster reached American homes, produced by General Electric.

The GE D-12 model – the one in the photo – was very curious, and used the screw-in system invented by Thomas Edison. The next time you eat toasted bread, remember the inventor of the incandescent light bulb and thank him, at least in part.