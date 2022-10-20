What’s Coming to Netflix DVD.com in November 2022

Netflix’s US-operating DVD service will release some of the biggest movies to be released during the summer in November 2022. See all the new DVDs, Blu-rays and boxsets available for rent during the month.
Speaking of Netflix DVDs, in case you missed it, we’ve published their 150 most rented horror/horror and monster movies for the Halloween season.
While we haven’t covered what’s new on Netflix’s October 2022 DVD, titles like Bullet train, Titans session 3, Thor: Love and Thunder, no, the invitation, Mac & Rita, and bodies bodies bodies all joined the rental service.
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD November 1st
- Black Winds (Season 1) – AMERICAN MOVIE CLASSICS (AMC) – Graham Roland’s crime thriller about two police officers in the 1970s.
- Euphoria (1st and 2nd season) – HBO – The first two seasons in a single boxset of Zendaya’s teen drama.
- Honor to Jesus. Save your soul. – FOCUS FEATURES – Comedy starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown about a major scandal involving a Mega Southern Baptist Church.
- rubicon – IFC FILMS – Sci-fi space film that sees the Earth covered in a toxic haze.
- Top Gun: Maverick – PARAMOUNT HOME VIDEO – Tom Cruise’s return to the role of Maverick in the movie that rocked the box office in 2022.
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD November 8
- Discovery of the Witches (Season 3) – AMERICAN MOVIE CLASSICS (AMC) – Fantasy drama starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode.
- Excavation – SABAN FILMS – Thriller about a widowed father and his daughter are taken hostage.
- I love my dad – IMAGES OF MAGNOLIA – Patton Oswalt stars in this comedy about a father who tricks his son into reconnecting with him.
- lost illusions – MUSIC BOX FILMS – French romance film about the rise and fall of a young man in Paris who dreamed of being a writer and became a journalist.
- She goes – IFC FILMS – Director Charlotte Colbert’s horror about an aging movie star who is recovering from surgery in a haunted Scottish countryside.
- the Executioner – SCREEN MEDIA VENTURES – Antonio Banderas stars in this crime-action drama.
- the power of the dog – NETFLIX – Oscar-nominated Western by Jane Campion, starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Released in the Criterion collection.
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD November 15th
- Both sides of the blade – IFC FILMS – Romantic thriller outside France.
- three thousand years of longing – MGM/UA – Based on the short story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye, this fantasy novel stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.
- moon reverie – NEON – Documentary about David Bowie.
- Jerry and Marge go further – PARAMOUNT HOME VIDEO – Bryan Cranston stars in this biopic about the true story of a couple who find a way to win the lottery.
- Gigi and Nate – ROAD ATTRACTIONS – Family drama about a man who becomes quadriplegic after an accident, but finds a love for life after adopting a capuchin monkey.
- Pearl – A24 – Director Ti West’s Terror. Story of how Pearl became the person she was.
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD November 22
- the good house – ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS – Sigourney Weaver stars in this comedy about a realtor who hooks up with an old flame. Based on Ann Leary’s The Good House.
- Incubation – IFC FILMS – Hanna Bergholm’s horror about a young girl who discovers a strange egg.
- Brothers – UNIVERSAL PHOTOS – Billy Eichner’s LGBTQIA+ romantic comedy.
What’s Coming to Netflix DVD November 29
- Emily the criminal – ATTRACTIONS ON THE ROAD – Aubrey Plaza stars in this crime thriller.
- Do not worry, dear – WARNER BROTHERS – Florence Pugh and Harry Styles star in this thriller that follows a 1950s housewife who begins to suspect that things might not be right.
- The ofert – PARAMOUNT TELEVISION – Paramount+ Original film about the production of the 1972 film The Godfather.
- Westworld: Season 4 – HOME BOX OFFICE (HBO) – The latest season of the HBO sci-fi series.
