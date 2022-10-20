WhatsApp prepares a function that could be the END for many couples

You love relationships, no matter how solid they are, they always end up facing challenges that test how much each person is willing to stay together with the other. And in the digital age, the use of social networking and messaging apps such as Whatsappfor example, can end up changing the dynamics between couples.

And that could change soon! According to the WABetaInfo portal – aimed at advancing the main news about the application – the messenger prepares a function that will allow Editing already sent messages. It’s not hard to imagine, in an argument between couples, how big the dispute will be to know who is right, isn’t it?!

New has a release date?

Despite being highly anticipated by users, detailed information about the novelty, such as its release date, has not yet been released. What is known so far is that tests with the new feature are already being carried out for users who use the beta version of whatsapp.

It was also not disclosed for how long it will be allowed to edit the text message or if there will be a deadline for such a task. The fact is, it will become increasingly difficult to prove what was said during a conversation, especially if one of the parties wants to be right at all costs. Just wait for new information!

Photo: Dean Drobot/ Shutterstock