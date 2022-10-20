Where to see ‘The School for Good and Evil’, with Charlize Theron – 10/18/2022 – Illustrated

Two best friends find themselves on opposite sides when they go to study at a school that prepares the heroes and villains of future fairy tales in ‘The School for Good and Evil’.

Based on the book series by Soman Chainani, this fantasy series stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh in the cast.

Netflix, 14 years old

earwig

A man is hired to care for a girl with ice teeth. Lucile Hadžihalilović’s first English-language film evokes the surrealist style of David Cronenberg and David Lynch.

Mubi, 16 years old

The Promise Payer

In honor of the centenary of Dias Gomes, Canal Brasil shows the film based on his eponymous play, directed by Anselmo Duarte and winner of the Palme d’Or at the 1962 Cannes Film Festival. The Itaú Cultural Play platform also makes the title available for free.

Canal Brasil, 8pm, and Itaú Cultural Play, free

blue bayou

Accused of several crimes, man of Korean origin fights not to be deported from the US. With Alicia Vikander.

Telecine Premium, 22h, 16 years old

Cannes, a Festival for Freedom

Frédéric Chaudier’s documentary tells how journalist Philippe Erlanger and minister Jean Zay created the Cannes Film Festival. Scheduled for 1939 and canceled by World War II, the event only had its first edition in 1946.

Short!, 22:30, free

Dreamland: Dreams and Illusions

Margot Robbie plays a bank robber who seduces a bounty hunter in the 1930s. Unprecedented in Brazilian cinemas, the film is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

HBO Mundi, 10pm, 14 years

Things to Do Before You Die

On International Breast Cancer Day, the channel airs this film about a disillusioned woman who reconnects with the daughter she gave up for adoption. The young woman helps her mother make a wish list.

Lifetime, 10:45 pm, 14 years