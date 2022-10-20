Why Doncic Is One of the ‘Darlings’ of NBA Bosses and What You Need to See on ESPN on Star+

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is one of the NBA season’s MVP candidates, which you’ll see on ESPN on Star+ starting this Wednesday

Two of the leading contenders for the Western Conference title in NBA, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns face each other this Wednesday, at 23:00 (Brasília time), with live stream on ESPN on Star+in their first regular season engagements.

And if the subject is favoritism, Luka Doncic, star of the Mavs, also has a condition to confirm. Is that, According to the NBA’s annual survey of the owners of the league’s 30 franchises, the 2022/23 MVP title should go to the young Slovenian point guard.

Doncic was preferred by nearly half of NBA team bosses, with 48% of the vote.debunking Giannis Antetokounmpoof Milwaukee Buckscited by 34% of respondents. Joel Embiidof Philadelphia 76erswas the third, with 14%.

The Dallas star was also fondly remembered by franchise owners on another key question: which player the managers would like to have to build their teams around. Doncic received 45% of the votes. In this category, however, the most cited was Antetokounmpo, with 55% – interestingly, no other player had the name remembered.

In addition to revealing that Doncic is on a roll with the NBA’s big bosses, the league’s research also revealed the title favorites for managers — and the Mavericks don’t have the same morals as their star… The big favorites are the Bucks, who got 43% of the vote.

After the Milwaukee team came Golden State Warriors (25%), LA Clippers (21%) and Boston Celtics (11%). Looking west alone, both the Suns and Mavs were cited as playoff teams, but were respectively left with the third and sixth place in the opinion of the top hats – the Clippers and Warriors topped the conference.

More NBA, Premier League and more

If you’re an NBA fan, Wednesday is double round by ESPN on Star+since at 20:30 (also in Brasília), the ball goes up to New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies. But the day will still be full of football, with great emphasis on the duel between Manchester United and Tottenham, at 16:15, in the Premier League.

