Williams unveils special livery for US GP

Since the expansion of formula 1 in a country with as much purchasing power as the United States, the teams, the drivers and the Liberty Media put their interest in North American fans, who saw the Netflix docuseries, Drive to Survive, like a hit on the small screen. Thanks to this, the series’ calendar will host three tests on its territory, Miami, Austin and the novelty of Las Vegas with its race taking place on Saturday for the first time since 1985.

That’s why a team as legendary as Williams wanted to honor the American fans. Through a video on their social networks, the team revealed, in a showcar, the decoration that it will display in the Circuit of the Americas race, better known as COTA.

This will be a unique opportunity for the English team to attract fans, as, in addition, in the first free practice session they will use the local driver from formula 2, Logan Sargeant, in one of their cars. Sargeant who appears as an option for the team to take the starting seat next season, as a teammate of Alex Albonreplacing Nicholas Latifi who leaves the category at the end of this season.

The car that Williams presented is the car of the 2018 season, the FW41, and although it is not the one they will compete with, they will have a modification anyway, as they will change their usual ‘W’ logo by the same letter but formed by the names of several fans who participated in a giveaway recently.

In addition, those who want to get closer to the hospitality of the team in the city of Texas will be able to enjoy more activities such as meeting the drivers, seeing the FW44, winning different prizes, trying out simulators and playing F1 Manager 22.

