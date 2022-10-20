Windows 11 22H2 Update Brings Tabs in File Explorer and More

Microsoft responded to a series of requests and brought several new features to Windows 11

Microsoft announced this week that the new features and functionality of Windows 11 22H2 — or Windows 11 2022 Update — became available for the operating system starting last Tuesday (18). The update arrived on September 20, but the company said that the news would only arrive this month.

Improvements and news from this month

Among the most anticipated new features with the Windows 11 22H2 update is support for tabs in File Explorer. Always in demand by Windows users, it makes it so that there is no need to open many File Explorer windows. In short, it works similarly to tabs in the browser where they can be easily organized by users.

In addition, Explorer has also received another attention from Microsoft. That’s because its homepage has been redesigned, where it allows files and folders defined as favorites to be displayed alongside other recently opened documents. The function also includes storage in Google Drive of files shared with the user.

The new Windows update also implemented the Suggested Actions function. Unprecedented on the device, it causes the operating system to present a small toolbar with some suggestions for actions when the user selects a date or a phone number.

In this way, Windows 11 will allow the user to create a reminder in the calendar when selecting a date, for example. If the selection is over a phone number, you will be able to choose the option to initiate a call through Skype or Microsoft Teams.

It is not known why, but Microsoft had removed the option to access Task Manager by right-clicking on the taskbar. However, the new Windows update now allows this to be done again after many requests from the community.

The Windows 11 taskbar has also received a new boost with the arrival of the Taskbar Overflow feature. If users have many applications open to the point that they no longer fit in the bottom bar, a floating menu with programs will be presented to facilitate navigation in the operating system.

In an attempt to improve the file sharing experience, Microsoft has also made changes through Windows 11 22H2. Later this month, the Photos app will receive an update that will bring the interface completely redesigned to improve the user experience.

Finally, the latest Windows Operating System update has also brought the Amazon Appstore to 31 countries. Among them are the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. Brazil, for now, remains without access to the function that allows installation of Android applications on Windows 11.

Via: Connected World