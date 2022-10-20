Windows 11: Microsoft releases File Explorer tabs for everyone

One of the most anticipated features for the Windows 11 finally started to be released to everyone by the Microsoft. File Explorer (Windows Explorer) finally got the tabs or tabs. That way, you no longer need to open multiple windows to browse multiple folders and files.

THE first time Microsoft tested tabs in File Explorer it was in March, on a Windows Insider build. In June, the resource has been released again in a beta version of Windows 11. But the function was only made official even with the release of Windows 11 2022 Update, In September. Maaaaassss… the long-awaited news would be released little by little.

Read too

Windows 7 is used more than Windows 11 in companies

More than 42% of computers worldwide are unable to install Windows 11

However, the wait is over! This week the Redmond Giant released the update KB5019509 via Windows Update. So, check if this update has already been made available for your system. Tabs in File Explorer work in the same way as in browsers. The feature facilitates navigation and helps to make the system more organized.

Favorites Section

Tabs weren’t the only new thing to land in File Explorer. The tool gained a new section, called favorites. In it, the user will be able to pin frequently used files.

In addition, there will be greater integration with OneDrive, Microsoft’s cloud storage service. It will be easier to share files with friends, family or co-workers.

“When sharing content, Windows may also provide you with a list of contacts you are likely to share content with and some personalized suggestions based on your Microsoft 365 account,” explained Microsoft.

Suggested Actions

At Suggested Actions are another feature coming to Windows 11 with the KB5019509 update. With this feature, the operating system itself suggests actions based on context.

For example, if in an email or website there is a date in the future, when selecting the date, the system allows the creation of events in the calendar. If there is a phone number, the system will show the option to make a Skype call with just one button press.

The taskbar has also received some deserved attention from Microsoft. It will now be possible to access the Task Manager from the taskbar’s context menu. This is a feature that I really missed. There is also the Floating Window. It is a space that will display the icons of running programs if the bar is already full.

Therefore, these are welcome improvements and long-awaited by users. Here I am already updating my system. Is that you?

Source: Microsoft via Bleeping Computer