Windows drivers have been vulnerable to malware attacks

Countless drivers of the operating system Windows have been responsible for making device infections possible through malware that are powerful. according to site ArsTechnica, Microsoft officials reportedly claimed that the company’s operating system would be vulnerable to malware type BYOVD, short for “bring your own driver Vulnerable”.

However, the company has not addressed the issue of vulnerability on the part of its operating system through attacks of this type in an official way.

BYOVD attacks allow attackers to bypass kernel protections present in the Windows system. This type of threat has been considered common for more than ten years because it has been used, for example, in attacks against Dell by Lazarus, a North Korean group of hackers. In this particular attack, the hackers took advantage of a vulnerability present in the driver Dell to target an employee of an aerospace company in the Netherlands and a journalist from Belgium.

Another case involving an attack by malware BYOVD type happened later this year, in which cybercriminals installed BlackByte ransomware to install the drivers with bugs from MSI Afterburner, a software of Radeon graphics cards. In July, another attack using malware of the same type was responsible for exploiting the vulnerabilities of drivers of the world-popular game called “Genshin Impact” to access Windows system information.

According to ArsTechnica’s research, the way in which hackers from Lazarus demonstrates that updates to the drivers by Microsoft have not been carried out since 2019. According to Will Dormann, a cyber vulnerability expert, the security measures that were taken by Microsoft were not enough to fully protect the operating system.

To date, the company has not exposed the vulnerabilities of its drivers; the closest to that was through a company spokesperson, who said that after a few feedbacks, the flaws would have been corrected. In his words:

“The list of vulnerable drivers is updated regularly; however, we have received feedback that there was a gap in synchronization between OS versions. We fixed this and it will be addressed in upcoming and future Windows updates. The documentation page will be updated as new updates are released.”

While the Microsoft company does not officially position itself on the subject, the guidance is that users make sure that the most recent block list of their systems is activated.