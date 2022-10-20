With the title of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo expands hegemony as the greatest champion of the century; see list | Flamengo

Flamengo continues to pile up trophies in the 21st century. With the victory of the Copa do Brasil over Corinthians on penalties, Rubro-Negro isolated itself even more in the list of Brazilian teams with the most titles since 2001.

In the period, counting only official tournaments, the red-black team now has 22 titles between state, regional, national and international competitions. The top-3 is also made up of Corinthians and Internacional. Both with 18 titles.

For this survey, state recoups are not being considered in this account. Inter’s 2009 Suruga Cup title is also not in the account, as is Flamengo’s 2019 Florida Cup conquest.

Flamengo continues to average one conquest per season in the current century. Among the possible titles, Rubro-Negro just didn’t win the Club World Cup. Since 2001, only three Brazilian teams have raised the main dispute between clubs, from different continents of the world: São Paulo (2005), Internacional (2006) and Corinthians (2012).

Check the list of Flamengo titles this century

Campeonato Carioca – 2001, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021

Copa Libertadores – 2019

Copa Sudamericana – 2020

Copa do Brasil – 2006, 2013 and 2022

Champions Cup – 2001

Brazilian Championship – 2009, 2019 and 2020

Brazilian Super Cup – 2020 and 2021

