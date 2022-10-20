With title, Flamengo takes two weights off his shoulders before Guayaquil – 10/20/2022

Flamengo felt the absence of the suspended João Gomes too much and had more luck than sense in the crowded Maracanã.

Scoring just after six minutes, in a beautiful collective move that ended in the assistance of Everton Ribeiro for Pedro, served to calm the mood and create a positive atmosphere in the stadium, but it lacked precisely the intensity that the young midfielder puts into the work between the intermediaries. and, again, the efficiency in the finishing of the attacking stars.

Or the correct positioning of Gabigol, again impeded by centimeters in the attack that De Arrascaeta put in the nets. It would be the beginning of the end of a Corinthians that worked the ball, tried to trigger the left side with Lucas Piton, the novelty in the initial formation, but did not make the ball reach the trio Renato Augusto-Yuri Alberto-Roger Guedes in the mano with the opposing defense .

So much so that Vitor Pereira resumed the usual 4-2-3-1 at the return of the break, with Adson in place of Piton, but going to the right sector. Roger Guedes missed an unbelievable chance. Arrascaeta lost in front of Cássio. Nice assist from Gabigol, who again appeared offside in another goal disallowed on the rebound, this time from Everton Ribeiro.

Flamengo lost the midfield with Dorival Júnior’s substitutions due to necessity: Matheuzinho, again improvised, in the place of Vidal, who fought, but suffered with so much space to cover on the left, and then Fabrício Bruno in place of Thiago Maia, who played at sacrifice with knee problems. David Luiz went to midfield.

Vitor Pereira’s changes had more effect, especially the entry of Giuliano in place of Du Queiroz. Corinthians pushed Flamengo back, surrounded and, even without so much effectiveness, tied with Giuliano on the left, with a back-heel by Fabio Santos that created confusion in the area and the crystal-clear opportunity that was not wasted.

In the end, 62% of Corinthians possession, in addition to 16 submissions against 11, seven to three on target. If Flamengo was superior at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians’ dominance at Maracanã was clear. Balance in the final balance of the 180 minutes, decision on penalties.

Cássio took the kick from Filipe Luís, Santos hit the corners less than the opposing goalkeeper, but he was happy with Fagner’s kicks, on the crossbar, and Mateus Vital, who isolated. Rodinei was cold and accurate in the final charge. An unlikely hero.

The title takes two weights off the shoulders of the red-blacks: first, it ended the lack of relevant titles since the 2020 Brazilian. A relief for David Luiz, Pedro as a starter, Dorival Júnior and others who arrived from 2021. There were many vices in a row. In addition, the Copa do Brasil was the missing trophy for the generation that has been since 2019.

The conquest also puts an end to any worries about the Brazilian and it will be possible to fully focus on the Libertadores final, in Guayaquil. After all, the spot in the group stage of next year’s edition of the South American competition is already guaranteed.

It’s to celebrate on Thursday and, from Friday, to focus on solving problems to face Athletico. Lessons were not missed in the final, much more difficult than expected, but which ended with the national knockout tetra.

(Stats: SofaScore)