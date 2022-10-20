World Cup 2022: 8 large TVs to watch the national team matches | Which one to buy?

The 2022 World Cup will be shown from November 20th and can be watched through large TVs to give an immersive feeling when watching the games. The following televisions feature high image quality and resolution up to 4K. Companies like LG, Samsung, TCL, Philips, and Toshiba offer models from R$3,789, as is the case of the LG 65UP751C, which features 4K image quality and a 65-inch screen.

The TCL QLED C715 offers an Android TV operating system and a 65-inch borderless screen for prices starting from R$4,709. Another alternative is the LG OLED65C2 Evo, which has a 120 Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos feature for about R$18,638. Here are eight TVs to watch the 2022 World Cup games.

1 of 9 World Cup 2022: 8 large TVs to watch the national team games — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo World Cup 2022: 8 large TVs to watch the national team games — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

The LG 65UP751C is designed for daily consumption of TV programming, which is ideal for watching football matches. It features a 65-inch screen, whose dimensions reach 160 cm wide by 97 cm high. The device provides 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a conventional refresh rate of 60 Hz. The connection interface promises HDMI, USB and Ethernet inputs. You can also use wireless connectivity via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The model is sold for prices starting at R$ 3,789.

Some of the highlights of this model refer to the wireless connection: the device is compatible with virtual assistants, such as Alexa. This feature can be useful for consumers who want a personalized routine, such as activating the voice command and asking the artificial intelligence to always turn on the TV at a certain time on a specific channel. It is also worth mentioning that the TV was equipped with technologies that promise to improve the viewing of series and movies to provide greater realism and immersion in the contents. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers praise the value for money for the 4K resolution on offer.

Pros: compatible with virtual assistants

2 of 9 LG ‎65UP751C smart tv offers wireless connection technology via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth — Photo: Disclosure/LG LG ‎65UP751C smart tv offers wireless connection technology via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth — Photo: Disclosure/LG

The Philips 65PUG7906 offers a display with infinite borders, dimensions of 144 cm wide by 83 cm high and 4K resolution. With a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz, the device comes with Android and Google Assistant operating systems out of the box. The model features a remote control with very complete settings, as well as shortcut buttons for services such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Globoplay. The product is sold for values ​​starting from R$ 4,031.

The TV features four HDMI and two USB input ports for connecting to other devices, a P2 port for headphones or sound devices, and another for an Ethernet cable. While the wireless connection is via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Some extra features offer the mirroring of the mobile image on the television with the push of a button, maximum sound and visual immersion when watching movies and series, and vibrant colors for greater verisimilitude.

Pros: it’s dual voltage

3 of 9 Philips 65PUG7906 features shortcut buttons for services such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Globoplay — Photo: Disclosure/Philips Philips 65PUG7906 features shortcut buttons for services such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Globoplay — Photo: Disclosure/Philips

Toshiba’s QLED M550 stands out for its connection interface, which houses three HDMI, two USB, and two AV and P2 inputs. This feature may appeal to users who are used to connecting devices to the TV. In addition, the screen features a display with 4K resolution distributed over 65 inches. The model is found for about R$ 4,394.

With an extension of 158 cm wide by 97 cm high, the item still provides a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The control button provides hotkeys for services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Alexa, and even Claro. The manufacturer promises that the Quad-Core processor increases the control speed of apps, and that the Dolby Atmos Experience system offers the user a cinema experience. Rated 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the good efficiency of the device when watching movies. However, they criticize that the browser is slow to load web searches.

Pros: compatibility with streaming services

4 of 9 Toshiba M550 features a display with 4K resolution distributed over 65 inches — Photo: Fernanda Fialho/TechTudo Toshiba M550 features a display with 4K resolution distributed over 65 inches — Photo: Fernanda Fialho/TechTudo

TCL’s QLED C715 has a 65-inch screen and 4K image quality. With Android TV operating system, the product features a conventional 60 Hz refresh rate and borderless display design. It is possible to remotely manage the device by voice control through the Google Assistant virtual assistant. The screen has total dimensions of 144 cm wide by 71 cm high. The model is sold for values ​​that start from R$ 4,709.

In terms of connectivity, the model has USB and HDMI inputs to connect to other devices, in addition to wireless connection via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The technology still promises an image quality with 100% color volume and features to promote a cinematic experience at home. You can access services like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Globoplay and more. Rated 4.1 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the design and infinity edge of the display. However, criticize that the Android system is slow.

Pros: administration via voice command

5 of 9 TCL QLED C715 offers graphics capabilities to provide the user with cinema experience — Photo: Handout/TCL TCL QLED C715 offers graphics capabilities to provide the cinema experience to the user — Photo: Handout/TCL

5. Samsung Smart QLED The Frame 65LS03A – from BRL 7,498

Samsung’s Smart QLED The Frame 65LS03A features a slim design. That is, the screen thickness is incredibly reduced, which makes the product very light and takes up less space, characteristics that can draw the attention of the most demanding public. The television spans 65 inches, with approximate dimensions of 161 cm wide by 95 cm high. The TV is seen by figures starting at R$ 7,498.

Wi-Fi technology is compatible with a wide range of streaming systems such as Telecine, Disney+ and Apple TV. Its differential is the customizable frames, which adapt to the user’s interest and can provide greater visual comfort. The display resolution offers the standard 4K, synchronized with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The connection interface promises HDMI, USB, AV, and LAN ports.

Pros: model with reduced weight

6 of 9 Samsung The Frame 2021 features slim design — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo Samsung The Frame 2021 features slim design — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

LG’s OLED A1 is another model with a 65-inch screen and 4K image quality. One of the highlights of this model is its compatibility with artificial intelligence services such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Artificial ThinQ AI. This feature is essential for remote control of the device’s settings, which increases the versatility of its use. The product is sold for values ​​from R$ 7,029.

The TV promises dimensions of 144 cm wide by 89 cm high, and integration with Dolby Vision technology. The technological features of this television promise to reproduce colors with a 100% likelihood rate. The voltage offers 110V and 220V compatibility, and a USB, Ethernet, and HDMI connection interface design. The display’s refresh rate hosts a conventional value of 60 Hz. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, users positively denote the elegant design and satisfying quality of the images displayed.

Pros: screen with color verisimilitude

7 of 9 LG OLED A1 features 4K resolution — Photo: Disclosure / LG LG OLED A1 features 4K resolution — Photo: Disclosure / LG

Samsung’s Crystal UHD BU8000 hosts a large 85-inch screen, whose dimensions reach 190 cm wide by 108 cm high. The display promises 4K resolution and a conventional 60 Hz refresh rate. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 11,299 to buy the product.

The internal system has a Smart Hub with a series of game options, which can be played directly from the cloud and without the console. Meanwhile, the display offers the Dynamic Crystal Color feature, which proposes the reproduction of images in pure and true colors. As for the design, the television offers an extremely thin screen to save space and provide very little weight. Smart Hub also offers compatibility with streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Globoplay.

Pros: high definition screen

8 of 9 Samsung Crystal UHD 4K BU8000 provides 85 inches with very high definition in 4K — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung Samsung Crystal UHD 4K BU8000 provides 85 inches with very high definition in 4K — Photo: Disclosure / Samsung

LG’s OLED65C2 Evo also offers a screen with a very reduced thickness, arranged in a total of 65 inches. The internal system promises a believable, sharp, and pleasant display of the colors of movies, series, and video games. Features like Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos can provide a cinema-like screen and audio experience without noise or high pigmentation in the picture. In addition, the manufacturer promises 20% more brightness than conventional models. It is found for about R$ 18,638.

The item provides 4K image resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and approximate dimensions of 144 cm wide by 88 cm high. The TV software must provide infinite contrast, as the self-illuminating pixels can achieve the deepest blacks and deliver high sharpness for dark images.

Pros: ultra-thin screen design

9 of 9 LG OLED C2 can be ideal for watching the 2022 World Cup game — Photo: Disclosure / LG LG OLED C2 can be ideal for watching the 2022 World Cup game — Photo: Disclosure / LG

