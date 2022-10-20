X-Men: Dark Phoenix | Jessica Chastain reveals James McAvoy prank

The actress Jessica Chastainwho interpreted Vuk in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, revealed in a recent interview a prank she played with James McAvoy during the filming of the film.

In an interview with the TV show The Kelly Clarkson Show, Chastain commented more on the behind-the-scenes of filming the superhero movie, and revealed a hilarious prank she played with McAvoy.

“We were filming X-Men and [McAvoy é] Professor X, and he’s in a wheelchair — hanging by wires — and at some point he’s being lifted,” explained Chastain. “He did the scene. And it all worked out, and I had planned it with the director. The director said, ‘Final shot. Please do it again.’ So they lift him up, and he’s acting like he’s being lifted by this magic… and suddenly, the “Macarena” starts playing. And the guys who were holding the wires were making him dance the Macarena…. There’s no way to get over it. I think it was the best.”

Read more about X-Men: Dark Phoenix:

In 1992, nearly a decade after the events of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, the X-Men are national heroes on increasingly risky missions. When a solar flare hits them during a rescue mission in space, Jean Gray loses control of her abilities and frees the Phoenix.

This was the last movie X-Men produced by the extinct 20th Century Foxbefore turning 20th Century Studios after being purchased by Disney.

The film became one of the biggest flops of 2019, with a loss of US$ 133 million. Its director, however, told the DiscussingFilmwho even with the failure, learned a lot from him.

‎”I learned a lot from my first job as a director, ‘Dark Phoenix’. I believe this happens to most people, learning from the first time they do something. These are too long lessons even for this conversation.” – It says Kinberg.

Kinberg recently worked on the action movie ‘The Agents 355‘, re-editing the partnership with Jessica Chastainwhich is in this long of the mutants.

Much of what surrounds the production confusion has been revealed in recent years. One of the revelations involves Chastainwho came to admit to the site people who barely knew who was playing during the filming of the feature. At the time, the actress was playing Margaret / Vulk.

“I didn’t even know what my character’s name was until I saw the movie… What was going on?” – Said Chastain.

After the film was a huge failure at the box office, he forced the already planned decision to end the franchise, and reboot it in theaters with the mutants inserted in the MCU.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix had direction of Simon Kinberg. The cast stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Sophie Turner and Tye Sheridan.