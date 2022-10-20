Xiaomi Smart TV brings 70-inch 4K screen and affordable price – Tudo em Tecnologia

Xiaomi has just made official a new smart TV called TV Redmi A70. With super modern design, the TV features a huge 70-inch display with 3840 x 2160 resolution and 96% screen ratio. There’s also 78% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1 billion colors, and 60 Hz refresh rate support.

In terms of hardware, the Redmi A70 TV includes a Quad-core A35 processor combined with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of native storage. For connectivity, the company has included support for 2.4G Wi-Fi and infrared. In addition, it has two 10W speakers that promise incredible sound quality.

Redmi Smart TV A70 also includes two USB ports, two HDMI interfaces, an antenna, S/PDIF, AV input and a network port. According to what has been revealed, the TV can control smart devices, including viewing cameras. Furthermore,

Xiaomi’s new smart TV delivers high quality features and affordable consumer price.

Xiaomi also promises good durability in terms of construction. The rest of the features include Android/IOS cell phone screen projection and ultra-thin design.

Availability and price

Redmi’s A70 smart TV goes on sale in China from October 31 with a starting price of 2199 yuan.