Yuri Alberto makes a strong post on social media and sends a message to Corinthians fans

Corinthians played a high-level match, but failed to overcome Flamengo last Wednesday, in a match valid for the final of the Copa do Brasil. The day after the match at Maracanã, striker Yuri Alberto took to social media to express his pride in Corinth’s performance throughout the 90 minutes.

Soon after using a bad word, Yuri Alberto highlighted that Corinthians is a team that “bothers”. In the sequence, he directed his message to the fans of the alvinegro club.

“Corinthians is fuck #. It bothers! We continue together, Faithful, always with a lot of fight and determination”, published shirt 9, on social networks – see below.

Yuri Alberto was a starter for Corinthians in the two games of the decision, but did not reach the net in the regular 180 minutes. The striker was still the team’s fifth batter in the penalty shootout and converted his kick.

Although very identified with the club, Yuri Alberto may have a short life with the Corinthians shirt. The striker is on loan at Timão until the middle of 2023 and still has no guarantees that he will be acquired permanently. The club’s financial director touched on the matter on Wednesday.

