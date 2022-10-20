Zendaya waives stunt double to play tennis player in film

Zendaya, every day, surpasses herself as an actress. The artist spent three months training with a professional tennis player to play a character in the movie “Challengers”, directed by Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me by Your Name”).

Guadagnino did not praise Zendaya in an interview with variety magazine: “She is wonderful! I mean, wow! We edited the film and used almost none of her stunt doubles. She is so good,” she said.

The film stars Zendaya as Tashi, a tennis player-turned-coach who decides to help her husband Art in becoming a Grand Slam world champion. However, he needs to get over Patrick, a promising tennis player, who is going through a bad phase and who was her boyfriend. The film brings the rivalry and a dispute that succeeds the tennis.

“Challengers” hits US theaters on August 11, 2023.

Furthermore, Zendaya is also in the movie “Dune: Part Two” which premieres in November 2023.

