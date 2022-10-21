10 Best Julia Roberts Movies According to Letterboxd » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The romantic comedy movie Ticket to Paradise is scheduled for release on October 21, 2022. The film, featuring Oscar winners Julia Roberts and George Clooney, has a trailer available for fans who simply can’t wait any longer.

Since its success in Pretty Woman, which earned her an Oscar nomination, Julia Roberts is one of Hollywood’s most renowned actresses, having remained so for more than three decades since launching her career. In fact, she was one of the highest paid actresses in 2015, according to Forbes. Fans can check out his other roles, which Letterboxd users have rated.

10/10 Mona Lisa Smile (2003) – 3.5/5

Stream on Hulu

the plot of Mona Lisa smile centers on an art instructor who teaches at the prestigious women’s college, Wellesley, in the 1950s and overturns the status quo with her unorthodox methods of instruction. Katherine Ann Watson, a UCLA graduate student who teaches history at Wellesley, is played by Julia Roberts.

Katherine encourages her mainstream students to question the lives they should lead because she is determined to fight the outdated mores of society and the institution that sustains them. Reviews for the film were mostly mixed to unfavorable, with Robert’s mediocre performance mentioned among the causes.

9/10 Closer (2004) – 5/3.5

Stream on Voodoo

In the movie CloserTwo smart, ruthless and fiercely eloquent couples obsessed with the game of love play into honest and true relationships that are almost entirely made up of lies, which begin when one man of one couple meets the woman of the other.

Anna Cameron, an American stripper and photographer who moved to London, is played by Julia Roberts. Positive reviews for the film note that Roberts and the actors display the charisma fans have come to expect from them, as well as depth, emotion, and layers as well. This is also one of Roberts’ highest rated films on IMDb.

8/10 Pretty Woman (1990) – 3.6/5

Stream on Hulu

Vivian Ward, a Hollywood sex worker, and Edward Lewis, a successful businessman, are the main characters of Pretty Woman. Vivian is recruited to accompany Edward to various professional and social events, and during her week-long stay with him, they grow closer and their relationship grows.

As a result of her stereotypical acting and her chemistry with Richard Gere, who plays Edward Lewis, Roberts won an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 1991 Golden Globes, while the film won Favorite Comedy Movie. during the People’s Choice Awards in 1991.

7/10 Notting Hill (1999) – 3.6/5

Stream on Voodoo

The story between a London bookseller and a well-known American actress who happens to walk into his shop is the subject of nothing hill. A chance encounter over spilled orange juice results in a kiss that turns into a passionate relationship.

Julia Roberts plays the role of Anna Scott, the Hollywood actress who is also the main character. The film is smart, hilarious, romantic and rewarding to watch, which garnered generally positive reviews, which is also due to Roberts’ engaging and emotional performance. It is also one of Roberts’ highest rated films on Rotten Tomatoes.

6/10 Wonder (2017) – 3.6/5

Stream on Voodoo

WonderfulBased on the book of the same name, it tells the story of a boy who has facial differences caused by a genetic condition and who has undergone 27 surgeries in the last 10 years.

Roberts plays the role of Isabel Pullman, the mother of Auggie Pullman, the boy, who, along with his father, enrolls him in a private school after years of homeschooling. Critics praised Roberts for her role as a supportive mother who helped support her son to accept himself while being bullied at school.

5/10 Erin Brockovich (2000) – 3.7/5

Stream on Apple TV

The film Erin Brockovich is a portrait of the true story of Erin Brockovich, in which she challenged the Pacific Gas and Electric Company about their role in contaminating Hinkley’s groundwater during the 1950s and 60s.

In one of her more sympathetic roles, Julia Roberts plays Erin Brockovich, the employee who collaborated with attorney Edward L. Masry to sue the company, which ultimately prevailed. Viewers praised Roberts’ fantastic and wonderful performance, which led to her winning the Best Actress award during the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001.

4/10 Steel Magnolias (1989) – 3.7/5

Stream on Netflix

The 1987 play”Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling, about the friendship between a group of women in a small-town Southern community and how they cope with the loss of one of their own, was made into a film in 1989. This story is partially based on Harling’s sister. .

Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie, played by Julia Roberts, is a diabetic woman married to a wealthy lawyer. The film received high marks from critics who praised its dramatic plot and humor despite its darker themes. The film also won Best Dramatic Film at the People’s Choice Awards in 1990.

3/10 The Normal Heart (2014) – 3.8/5

Stream on Hulu

Inside the normal hearta New York writer and his friends collaborate to inform the government and the LGBTQ+ community about the true nature of the HIV-AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, as many people were misinformed and misled about the disease.

Dr. Emma Brookner, played by Julia Roberts, treated several patients who had the symptoms of what the world now knows as AIDS, but was misdiagnosed and ruled out at the time. Her character worked to publicize the disease which apparently targeted gay men and had never been seen before. The made-for-TV movie was praised for its moral message and compelling characters.

2/10 Ocean’s Eleven (2001) – 3.8/5

Stream on Netflix

the first movie of from the ocean series and the best rated on IMDb, ocean eleven tells the story of Danny Ocean and a friend who, shortly after Danny Ocean’s probation, plan the most complex and elaborate casino heist in history, following a set of moral guidelines.

Tess Ocean, Danny’s ex-wife, is played by Julia Roberts in the film. Roberts has a minor, somewhat uninteresting role, but the film is still praised for being engaging, humorous and fast-paced, as well as being star-studded and trendy.

1/10 The Player (1992) – 3.9/5

Stream on HBO Max

The player depicts the story of Hollywood studio head Griffin Mill, who kills an aspiring screenwriter after mistakenly believing he was sending him death threats. It’s a satirical film with 65 celebrity appearances and plenty of Hollywood inside jokes.

Julia Roberts plays herself in the film. Although her appearance is just a cameo, it is memorable and is one of her first film appearances, part of her journey to become one of Hollywood’s most popular actresses.