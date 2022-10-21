10 movies for you who LOVES Halloween but hates being scared

There are two weeks to go until the most mystical day of the year arrives – Halloween – and, as usual here at CinePOPwe are since the beginning of the month indicating scary productions for you to watch on Halloween.

However, there are some people who hate being scared and who hate horror movies like ‘The Exorcist’, ‘Evil Summon’, ‘Friday 13’ and others. With that in mind, we put together a brief list separating ten feature films for you who want to enjoy Halloween without having to close your eyes or hide under the sheets.

Check out:

At the time of its release, ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ it was massacred by critics; decades later, the iconic production is considered by countless experts as one of the greatest musicals of all time. In the plot, lovers Brad and Janet have a flat tire during a storm and discover the mysterious mansion of mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter. They find a house full of wild characters, including a biker and a creepy butler. Through systematic dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter reveals his latest creation: a muscular man named Rocky.

Enjoy watching:

‘Maze’ accompanies the teenager Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) who, thanks to his fertile imagination, ends up giving life to the elves from his favorite book – Maze – so that they disappear with the youngest brother. But when little Toby really disappears, Sarah must go after him in this fairytale world and try to rescue him from the hands of the evil Goblin King (David bowie). Protecting the castle is the labyrinth – a tangle of traps filled with strange characters and unknown dangers. In order to save Toby in time, Sarah will have to deceive the king by becoming friends with the goblins who protect him, in the hope that their loyalty is nothing more than an illusion in a place where nothing seems to be what it is.

After they die when their car falls into a river, Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) see themselves as ghosts who cannot leave their New England country house, for before they can gain their wings they have to occupy the house as ghosts for the next fifty years. The peace is broken when Charles (Jeffrey Jones) and Delia Deitz (Catherine O’Hara), a nouveau riche couple, buy the house. But the Maitlands are harmless as ghosts, and efforts to scare off buyers end in failure. And if the couple isn’t terrified, Lydia Deitz (Winona Ryder), their eccentric and dark daughter, can see and speak with Barbara and Adam, who hire the services of a Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a “bioexorcist”, to terrify the residents, despite feeling sympathy for Lydia. But soon the situation spirals out of control.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (1991)

When a man claiming to be Funerio, the missing brother of Gomez Addams, arrives at the Addams’ home, the family is overjoyed. However, Morticia begins to suspect that Funeral is a fraud, as he cannot remember details of his life. With the help of attorney Tully Alford, Funerio manages to get the Addams clan evicted from their home. Gomez realizes that the two men are plotting to steal his family’s fortune.

In this classic cult which has recently gained a well-deserved sequel, three 17th-century witches return to the present when their insatiable spirits are accidentally evoked on Halloween night. Banished 300 years ago for practicing sorcery, they now need to secure their youth and immortality, and are willing to scare everyone. But first, they’ll have to defeat three kids and a talking cat who are determined to thwart their plans! An excellent comedy that pleases the whole family.

the good side of ‘Jack’s wierd world’ is that you can enjoy it on both Halloween and Christmas – and the musical in stop motion commanded by Henry Selick is a gem of the animated genre. The plot takes us to Halloween City and talks about Jack Skellington, a skull and pumpkin king who decides to put Halloween aside and build, alongside his local friends, a new holiday that emulates Christmas. But of course, things don’t go exactly as planned, and in between ups and downs, they realize that wanting to get hold of something they’re unfamiliar with can be shooting themselves in the foot.

If you like magic stories but hate being scared, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ is the right request. In the plot, Harry is an orphan boy who lives unhappily with his uncles, the Dursleys. He receives a letter containing an invitation to join Hogwarts, a famous school specializing in training young wizards. Initially, Harry is prevented from reading the letter by his uncle, but he is soon visited by Hagrid, the Hogwarts gamekeeper, who arrives to take him to the school. Harry enters a magical world he never imagined, living several adventures with his new friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

THE CORPSE BRIDE (2005)

‘Corpse Bride’ is one of the great highlights of his career. Tim Burton– and one of the only animations at your command. Released seventeen years ago, the work won over audiences by bringing a fictional Victorian village to life and focusing on the complex relationship between Victor, a sloppy young man who is seen with crooked eyes where he lives, and Emily, the titular character who comes back from the dead by being proposed by Victor. Bringing in the list names like Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson and Richard E. Grantthe film was critically acclaimed and grossed almost US$120 million around the world, in addition to being nominated for an Oscar for best animation.

MY BOYFRIEND IS A ZOMBIE (2013)

In a post-apocalyptic setting, the zombie R (Nicholas Hoult) goes through an existential crisis and creating bonds of friendship with a human named Julie (Teresa Palmer), one of his victims whom he ends up lovingly interested in. The problem is that this relationship ends up causing a chain reaction in other undead, but General Grigio (John Malkovich) is not interested in this kind of change but in the total extermination of the zombie threat.

VIVA – LIFE IS A PARTY (2017)

It’s okay, you might even find it strange to see ‘Viva – Life is a Party’ in a list of Halloween tips – but we couldn’t think of another title to make the story. After all, the acclaimed production of Pixar introduces us to a new side of “life after death”, betting on the Día de Los Muertos of Mexican culture and adorning it with a touching narrative about memory and music. In the plot, despite the prohibition of music by generations of his family, young Miguel dreams of becoming a talented musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming rogue named Héctor, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unravel the true story behind Miguel’s family history.

Don’t forget to watch: