10 Mystery Movies That Will Keep You Up At Night » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Do not worry, dear looks to be the next big hit psychological thriller – one that introduces big ideas and leaves audiences pondering the content of the story long after it leaves the theater. While the film has seen a divisive response from critics and fans, it still sets the tone for a mystery sub-genre.

This subgenre includes films that revolve around a major plot twist or an ambiguous ending. These are the mysteries with shocking endings that should leave a mark on your audience after the credits. These movies can be watched again at a new value, or left to be continually pondered.

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Ben Affleck spoke about his love for darker-themed movies, making It’s gone baby it’s gone the perfect fit for your directorial debut. With Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Freeman, It’s gone baby it’s gone takes the audience on a disturbing ride along with two private detectives in search of a missing daughter.

While the film itself is expertly made, the ending is the decisive one. The two detectives are faced with an impossible situation and choice, on which they disagree. Because of the ambiguity at the end, the audience is left with the same moral dilemma to resolve.

Mystic River (2003)

The 2000s saw a series of films such as mystical river, that feature a great director teaming up with a great script and a huge cast of Hollywood stars for a great production. Audiences who love this type of film couldn’t ask for much more and mystical river uses the paradigm of your stars to your advantage.

The characters of Sean Penn, Tim Robbins and Kevin Bacon are all childhood friends who were brought together by a murder mystery. While the mystery itself is quite intriguing, the film is more about the dynamic between these men and their loss of innocence. The result can be hard to deal with, but it sure is exciting.

The Third Man (1949)

With Joseph Cotten and Orson Welles, the third man it’s a post-war noir mystery that holds up to modern standards. With a sweeping soundtrack that fits the film perfectly and a cast of great actors, the third man it is a strong piece and metaphor for its time period.

Following an author investigating the apparent murder of his friend, the film offers a series of twists as he searches for an alleged “third man” who was at the scene of the death. With gripping chase sequences and tense dialogue, the film’s overarching themes of the beginning of the Cold War are what make it so great.

Shutter Island (2010)

Martin Scorsese isn’t exactly known for his work in the mystery genre, so shutter island proves that the director is truly master of everything. Scorsese’s addition to the psychological thriller mystery genre is tense and mind-blowing, centered around a major plot twist.

The film makes its audience not only question the events of history, but question reality itself. shutter island is one of the more watchable mysteries, as clues can be found everywhere about the eventual twist. Some thrillers are so complex that the audience should take notes and shutter island is certainly one of them.

Old (2003)

Released from a mysterious prison after 15 years, a man is sent to track down those who imprisoned him. The plot description doesn’t get much more intriguing than that. AND Old by Park Chan-Wook meets all expectations and more.

The movie is definitely one of the hardest to understand as its violence can be disturbing at times. Like another movie with a fantastic plot twist, Old handles the twist delivery exceptionally, though it’s just one of many shocking moments along the way.

Missing Girl (2014)

David Fincher’s film catalog has a number of great mysteries. He’s behind some of the most confusing thrillers ever made, with missing girl being one of the most exciting. After the disappearance of his wife, Ben Affleck’s Nick Dunne instantly becomes the prime suspect. The highlight of the film is Rosamund Pike as Amy Dunne, in a tremendous villain role.

Unlike most movies that deliver their plot twist at the end, missing girl presents its twist from the ground up and out of the blue. The rest of the film shows the aftermath of this big twist, culminating in a terrifying ending.

Memoirs of a Murder (2003)

Memories of Murder is one of the first works by the Oscar-winning director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho. While not as celebrated by international audiences, the film is just as strong, following a serial killer in rural South Korea.

The film is strangely funny as it follows two simple-minded detectives as they continually try to put a lid on a case for which they simply have no answer. As it continues to last for years, the film leans more towards themes of law enforcement competence. It’s one of many thriller movies that really nail its final scene.

Chinatown (1974)

There are a number of movies that take place in Los Angeles and follow a private detective, but few are on par with Chinatown. Following Jack Nicholson’s Jake Gittes, the protagonist finds himself in a web of corruption and deceit following the murder of a man he was sent to investigate.

The film’s story delves into the historical context of Los Angeles’ development as a city. Chinatown tackles themes of patriarchal corruption and the American dream, giving a view very much in line with the pessimistic views of the 1970s. The screenplay and resulting film are widely celebrated as some of the greatest of all time.

Se7en

Which of David Fincher’s mystery films is the strongest can be debated forever and there is no right answer. Se7en, however, has the longest ending, as the film is worked towards its main climax. This climax is one of the most-quoted scenes in cinema and has garnered tons of Brad Pitt memes.

Like with Fincher fight club, Se7en’s plot twist and wild ending was so impactful that its lines have become part of the cultural lexicon. The film hits the nail on the head, and the results are always frightening. Se7en it’s a thriller that can even be considered horror, with some disturbing imagery throughout.

Mulholland Drive (2001)

by David Lynch Mulholland Drive is the definition of a film that stays with its audience. Its dark themes and dreamlike realities offer plenty of room for viewers to theorize and analyze. The story follows a woman who has just arrived in Los Angeles from the Midwest to discover another lost woman with amnesia.

The two try to resolve the identity of the lost woman, only to realize there’s a lot more going on than meets the eye. As with many of Lynch’s works, the film explores ideas of dreams and reality, with its usual ambiguity. Lynch treats the public in hiding like detectives, offering them pieces of a puzzle for them to solve.