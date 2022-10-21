13 movies with underwater scenes for those who are not afraid to lose their breath

Summer is coming and the longing for a good sunny day is getting stronger and stronger. Although paradisiacal landscapes are synonymous with vacations and enjoyment, it is precisely in these environments where filmmakers defy audience expectations to present nothing less than a saga of horror and despair. Thinking about different narratives that take place mostly underwater or that, at least, surf in sequences as dazzling as they are desperate, the I love cinema separated a list of 13 films with underwater scenes for those who are not afraid to lose their breath. This selection is made up of different types of wet stories. We go from the cosmic horror of Abyss of Terror to the thriller of Deep Fear. There are also Lovecraftian inspirations in Deep Threat, in addition to the honorable mention Jaws, which could not be left out of the list.

DEEP THREAT

In Deep Threat, a group of researchers find themselves in an underwater laboratory eleven thousand meters deep, when an earthquake causes the destruction of the vehicle and exposes the team to the risk of death. They are forced to walk in the depths of the sea, with insufficient amount of oxygen, to try to survive. However, as they travel along the seafloor, they discover the presence of a deadly creature of unknown origin.

mega shark

In Megashark, in the deepest trench in the Pacific Ocean, the crew of a submarine is trapped inside after being attacked by a prehistoric creature thought to be extinct, a shark over 20 meters long, the Megalodon. To save them, Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) hires Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham), a deep-water rescue diver who has encountered the creature before.

SANCTUARY

Experienced scuba diver Frank McGuire (Richard Roxburgh) has explored the South Pacific Esa caves before, but a tropical storm forced him and his team, which includes his son Josh (Rhys Wakefield) and economist Carl (Ioan Gruffudd), to change the exit route towards the sea, causing them to go deeper into a maze of underwater caves to survive. But they don’t have much time and the question is whether they will be able to survive to tell this story.

Shark

A terrible attack on bathers is the sign that the beach in the small town of Amity has become a mess for a gigantic white shark, which begins to feed on tourists. Although the mayor wants to hide the facts from the media, the local sheriff (Roy Scheider) enlists the help of an ichthyologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a veteran fisherman (Robert Shaw) to hunt the animal. But the mission will be more complicated than they imagined.

POSEIDON

A tidal wave causes a luxury ocean liner, the Poseidon, to tip over and turn upside down on the high seas. Few are the survivors, who need to unite. Captain Michael Bradford (Andre Braugher) suggests that everyone wait for help where they are, but John Dylan (Josh Lucas), a professional player, prefers to look for a place that gives him greater safety. Dylan’s attitude attracts other survivors, who decide to follow him. Among them is Robert Ramsey (Kurt Russell), who is desperate for not being able to find his daughter, Jennifer (Emmy Rossum), and her fiancé, Christian (Mike Vogel). They are also joined by Maggie James (Jacinda Barrett) and her son Conor (Jimmy Bennett), stowaway Elena Gonzalez (Mia Maestro) and Richard Nelson (Richard Dreyfuss), a man who boarded the ship doubting whether he wanted to live. Desperate to find a way out, the group plunges into the twisted steel as the ship fills more and more with water.

DEEP FEAR

On vacation in Mexico, two sisters are about to go through the most stressful moments of their lives: trapped in a shark cage 47 meters deep in the ocean, they will have to fight time to stay alive. But with only an hour of oxygen and great white sharks roaming the site, the odds get slimmer.

THE SECRET OF THE ABYSS

A team from a civil oil exploration platform suddenly finds itself with the mission of trying to rescue the USS Montana, a nuclear submarine that mysteriously sank with 156 crew members and, after the event, there was no further contact. The platform is used for “Operation Salvo”, the rescue operation that aims to rescue the crew of the Montana, because despite knowing where the submarine is, a hurricane is approaching and, thus, the Navy will not have time to reach the place. With that, the platform team becomes the best option to carry out the rescue, being agreed that Lieutenant Coffey (Michael Biehn) will supervise the operations. However, Bud Brigman (Ed Harris), a diver who heads the rig, tells the operation that he has just sensed that his team is in danger, but Brigman couldn’t have imagined that he would come across something totally surprising.

FROM THE BOTTOM OF THE SEA

Dr. Susan McAlester (Saffron Burrows) is doing research with sharks, as she intends through them to discover the cure for Alzheimer’s Disease. Russell Franklin (Samuel L. Jackson), a businessman, is the main sponsor and has donated $200 million to the project. When a shark escapes and attacks a boat, Russell’s reaction is not good, but Susan manages to turn the situation around and decides to visit Aquatica, a former submarine base in the middle of the ocean now converted into a laboratory. In this place Susan makes genetic changes to the sharks, making them smarter, so that her experiment is successful. The problem is that the animals also become faster and don’t feel like cooperating, as they yearn to go to the open sea.

POSEIDON’S FATE

Due to a tidal wave, a luxury liner is hit on New Year’s Eve by a gigantic wave, causing it to capsize completely. The survivors of the initial shock are led by Reverend Frank Scott (Gene Hackman) and try to escape the vessel anyway.

ABYSS OF TERROR

Scientists isolated in an underwater base investigate the possibility of starting a colonization project on the sea floor. However, their research turns into a nightmare when they accidentally release a prehistoric monster, which penetrates the base and begins to violently kill them.

SEA IN FURY

October 1991. The “perfect storm” occurred, a combination of factors so rare that it only happens once a century. With waves the size of ten-story buildings and winds of nearly 200 km/h, few people saw it and lived to tell the tale. Until the crew of Andrea Gail, a commercial fishing boat, found themselves right in the center of this gigantic hell on the high seas.

KILLER PREDATORS

In Killer Predators, when Florida is the victim of a huge hurricane, the tsunamis drive all the inhabitants to evacuate the place. Even so, young Haley (Kaya Scodelario) refuses to leave the house until she is able to rescue her seriously injured father. Gradually, the water level begins to rise, leading Haley and her father to face unexpected enemies: gigantic crocodiles that arrive with the waters.