5 great productions with Mila Kunis, protagonist of the movie A Very Lucky Girl

Mila Kunis is a Ukrainian actress who began to gain worldwide prominence as a part of the sitcom That ’70s Show.

Today, she is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood.



Kunis was the protagonist of the movie The Very Lucky Girl, a Netflix premiere based on the work of Jessica Knolland gained even more recognition for a great job.

If you like the actress, check out these 5 productions in which she participated:

1- Black Swan

Nina (Natalie Portman) is a dancer in a New York ballet company. Her life, like everyone else’s in this profession, is entirely consumed by dancing. She lives with her mother Erica (Barbara Hershey), a retired ballerina who encourages her daughter’s professional ambition.

The company’s artistic director, Thomas Leroy (Vincent Cassel), decides to replace prima ballerina, Beth MacIntyre (Winona Ryder), in the season-opening performance, Swan Lake, and Nina is his first choice. But a competitor emerges: the new ballerina, Lily (Mila Kunis), who leaves Leroy impressed.

2- Four Days with Her

Molly (Mila Kunis) has been dealing with a serious drug addiction since she was a teenager. In one last hope, her mother Deb (Glenn Close) decides to help her get through a new rehab treatment.

However, great difficulties and conflicts will arise in the midst of Molly’s withdrawal crises, revealing past hurts and a great strength of mother and daughter. Even on the worst of days, Deb doesn’t intend to give up on saving her.

3- Colored Friendship

A young recruiter from New York convinces a potential client to leave her job in San Francisco behind and take a job in the Big Apple. Despite there being a mutual attraction, they both realize that all they’re running away from is a relationship and decide to become friends… with benefits. It’s the perfect arrangement – until they realize there’s nothing better than being tied up.

4- Perfect Is the Mother

A dedicated mother (Mila Kunis) cannot fit in with the other, very snobbish mothers, who always find themselves at the school where their children study. But she is tired of hearing jokes and rebels against these women.

5- My Ex Is a Spy

Audrey (Mila Kunis) has just been dumped by her boyfriend (Justin Theroux), who turns out to be a secret agent. After a mess, she and a friend find themselves in the middle of a spy mission and despite having no aptitude, they need to show that they look like secret agents.

By Isabella Procopio