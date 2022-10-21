6 unforgettable Taylor Swift clips

To celebrate the premiere of ‘Midnights’, check out some unforgettable clips from Taylor Swift

This Friday, the 21st, the singer Taylor Swift released their tenth studio album “Midnights”, consisting of 13 songs, which will be entirely visual. According to the star, the tracks will be accompanied by a series of “musical films”.

The first to receive its own clip was “Anti-Hero”, the third song on the disc. Check out!

Throughout his career, taylor was once responsible for releasing countless iconic music videos, which are loved by his fans to this day. To celebrate the new release of Swift, Recreio separated an incredible list with six iconic clips of the blonde. Check out!

1. Love Story

Released in 2009, the video for “Love Story” contains numerous references to the classic “Romeo and Juliet”, by William Shakespearea tale that is also referenced in the lyrics of the song, where a couple lives a forbidden love, until their long-awaited happy ending arrives.

2. You Belong With Me

“You Belong With Me” reflects a classic teen drama, where you find yourself in love with someone who is already dating someone who is totally different from you — but who, in reality, everyone knows “what you’re looking for has been here all along.” this time”.

3. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Recorded in sequence flat format, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” talks about that relationship in which it is no longer working and, when it ends, a part remains insisting to come back.

4. Shake It Off

Being one of the biggest hits of 2014, “Shake It Off” brings the message that you don’t have to care about the opinions of others. In the clip, taylor appears with different personalities, but never fails to have fun.

5. Bad Blood

Responsible for introducing Taylor’s famous “squad”, “Bad Blood” is a clip worthy of Hollywood, full of special effects. Among the celebrities present in the video, we have Kendrick Lamar, Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfield, Lena Dunham, Serayah, Gigi Hadid, Ellie Golding, Martha Hunt, Cara Delevigne, Zendaya, Hayley Williams, Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kross, Jessica Alba, Mariska Hargitay , Ellen Pompeo and Cindy Crawford.

6. Look What You Made Me Do

Being the flagship of the album “Reputation” is that clip that you have to pay close attention to find all the references. In addition to representing a new era of the singer, the video also has scenes in which we can find taylor representing their ancient eras.