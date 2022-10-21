80-year-old presenter shocks when she reveals live that she has had sex with some ghosts – Monet

+



American presenter Joy Behar, 80, shocked her colleagues by shyly announcing live that she had already had sex with some ghosts.

The situation happened during the show ‘The View’, which features guest appearances such as Sara Haines and Whoopi Goldberg, in addition to Joy Behar.

Before the debate on the rather unusual topic, the program aired an article about a woman who claimed to live with depraved spirits in her home.

That’s when the presenters on the bench started to discuss the topic and raise pertinent questions related to things like the appearance of these ghosts and whether, for example, it would be possible to get pregnant with one of them, as Sara Haines asked.

“I had sex with some ghosts and never got pregnant,” Joy said very quietly amid the debate. But Whoopi heard: “I’ll leave it alone. I don’t know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I’m moving on.”

Well, it’s not known what her husband Steve Janowitz thinks about it. They have been married since 2011.

Joy Behar can suddenly help actress Rebecca Hall, aka ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’, to interpret this kind of situation. Last year, she admitted that she experienced one of her most embarrassing moments in the profession to shoot a scene in her movie ‘The Dark House’.

Guess what she had to do? Yes, a sex scene with a ghost. That is: herself, alone, faking a sexual act in front of everyone. “It was definitely one of the weirdest and most embarrassing things I’ve ever had to do in my career,” she admitted in an interview with People.

“I was like, ‘Okay, so this isn’t too different from what it was like to do this in high school,’” jokes the actress referring to being alone back then. Hall further admits that the ghostly sexual performance “required a certain bravery and a willingness to make a fool of herself.”

“I remember deciding it was going to be a fun challenge and jumping into it and imagining it. It turned out to be more of a sort of improvised choreography than anything else. I certainly made a lot of staff members laugh, so there was that too!”