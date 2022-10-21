A Queen Like You’ve Never Seen” – Cinevisão

This Friday, September 16, at 10:00 pm, TVCine channels pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with the premiere of “Isabel II: A Queen As She Has Never Seen”, a unique documentary – refreshing, inspiring and nostalgic – about the life of the longest-serving British monarch and the longest-serving head of state in history.

By Roger Michell, this original and revealing documentary about this unique figure in contemporary history, created to celebrate his Platinum Jubilee in 2022, premieres exclusively on TVCine Emotion.

Who was Elizabeth II really? As the world unites to remember the legacy of the one we all know simply as “The Queen”, this personal project by Michell, which he himself finished the day before his unexpected death in September 2021, offers a rare glimpse into the personal life and the monarch’s surprisingly fun and joyful spirit, while delving into many of the social, political and family issues she dealt with throughout her reign.

A portrait that aims to be innovative, stimulating and enlightening, made using an unconventional montage of archival footage (many of which have never been seen before) and an unexpected musical selection that ranges from Fred Astaire to rapper Stormzy. In Michell’s words, this is “a true cinematic tour through the decades; playful, poetic, amusing, disobedient, ungovernable, affectionate, inappropriate, malicious… and full of admiration”.

After its premiere on TVCine Emotion, “Isabel II: A Queen As Never Seen” is available on the on-demand video service TVCine+.