Abigail Breslin, former child actress of ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, reveals she was a victim of domestic violence: ‘I had to hide my bruises’ – Monet

+



Actress Abigail Breslin was nominated for an Oscar for her work in Little Miss Sunshine (2006) (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Actress Abigail Breslin, now 26 years old and known for her child role in the movie ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, took to Instagram to reveal that she was a victim of domestic violence by an old boyfriend.

In a post published last Friday, the actress said that she dated the abuser for two years and that she regularly suffered physical and verbal aggression, in addition to being locked in rooms alone.

Actress Abigail Breslin (Photo: Instagram)

The star’s decision to reveal her story came during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Abigail noted that she hopes “some people will feel less alone” with her writing.

“I was in a very abusive relationship for about two years. It all started off perfectly, I was so in love.” “The abuser then took advantage of my innocence and naivety and the relationship turned violent.”

Abigail Breslin in a scene from Little Miss Sunshine (2006) (Photo: Disclosure)

Abigail revealed that she was regularly physically abused and that she covered her bruises with makeup so that others wouldn’t notice. “In a way, I still cared about that person,” she pointed out.

“I felt so unworthy of anyone’s love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt I deserved less than any dirt. I was sure that there was something wrong with me, that I was a bitch, a problem, stupid, worthless, ridiculous, sensitive, irrational and unloved”, highlighted Abigail.

In the emotional text, the actress also talked about her current relationship with Ira Kunyansky, with whom she got engaged in February of this year, highlighting that she is now in a “healthy” and “incredible” relationship.