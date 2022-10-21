abstention devoured 13 million votes from Lula

Still regarding the first debate of the second round, Lavareda sees Lula’s weaknesses in controlling his speaking time and dealing with the issue of corruption. “The failure in time management left him exposed to spending a few minutes as if in a firing squad, being shot by Bolsonaro. He was lucky not to have taken any fatal shots, because Bolsonaro got tangled up and didn’t know how to adapt his speech to the opponent’s moment of vulnerability”, he opines. For him, Bolsonaro’s attacks in the field of corruption did not have a ready response nor a reasonable position on the part of Lula.

Regarding the reliability of the electoral polls, the researcher contradicts the common sense that the projections for the first round have corrected Lula’s vote and underestimated Bolsonaro’s. An optical illusion appeared in the transposition of voting intentions to ballot box votes: “’It’s an optical illusion. The polls hit the nail on the head, in quotes, Bolsonaro’s vote. And Lula was wrong, in quotation marks, because about 13 million of Lula’s votes were lost in abstention”.

Lavareda points out that the current president received 33% of the votes from a total contingent of 156.5 million voters, exactly what appeared in the voting intentions according to institutes such as Ipespe, Ipec, Quaest and Datafolha. As for Lula, projections indicated that he would receive 46% of the total votes, and in the ballot box the candidate was legitimized by only 37% of voters. The explanation for the discrepancy would be in the abstention levels, unfavorable for Lula: “Brazil is a country that adopts mandatory voting, but does not offer conditions for a good part of the citizens to attend the vote. Tens of millions of citizens are forced to abstain, because they don’t have the money to pay for public transport”.

Widely inclined towards Lula, the lower income and education classes were the ones who were most absent from the voting booths: “Among people with higher education, abstention is around 12% on average, and among people who are at the base reaches 52%. It’s a stupid difference.” According to the political scientist, Lula’s loss of votes to abstention is evidence, while hypotheses about useful votes taken from third-way candidates and dumped in advance on Bolsonaro are nothing more than conjecture.

The authorization given by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for municipalities to offer free transport to voters on the day of the final vote will not correct the structural problem, according to Lavareda. “It helps, but it doesn’t solve it, because it gives autonomy to city halls. In states where the vote is more Bolsonarista, mayors do not want to adopt this measure. In my opinion, free transport should be mandatory, not just allowed.”

The political scientist guarantees that the final results will not be as surprising as those of the first round: “The good news is that the numbers of the day before will be very close to those of the polls”. But he makes one caveat: “Obviously, you have to remember the margin of error. At Ipespe, the numbers are already at the extreme margin of error, as a technical tie”. Antonio Lavareda predicts a tighter result than in 2014, when Dilma Rousseff beat Aécio Neves by a 3.4% advantage.