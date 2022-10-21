Actors are seen in France and fans speculate character return

Andrew Lincoln’s presence in the country led fans to believe in the return of Rick Grimes to “The Walking Dead”

Paulo Marinho | @_senhormarinho – Published on 10/20/2022, at 7:00 pm – Updated on 10/21/2022, at 7:00 am

Rick Grimes has been absent since season 9 of “The Walking Dead” and while his return is already confirmed, fans are speculating that he may reappear even before the miniseries starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Guriraannounced at this year’s San Diego Comic Con.

Lincoln was spotted in France and captured in a photo alongside a fan, shared on a “The Walking Dead” Twitter account, which has led fans to believe Grimes will return in the new spin off of the franchise, based on Daryl Dixonlived by the actor Norman Reeduswho is also in the country, as well as the franchise director, Greg Nicoteroto direct the new series, scheduled to premiere next year.

NEW | A fan met Andy on Rue des rosiers in Paris, France today – October 18, 2022.#AndrewLincoln 📸 Thanks for the photo @ anthonyjlt! pic.twitter.com/1AOTwvdyvF — Andrew Lincoln News (@AndyLincolnNews) October 18, 2022

So far, what is known about the series is that Daryl’s interpreter, Norman Reedus, was in France, along with the show’s production, looking for cast and locations for the recordings of the show. spin off, which must take place in Europe, as had been promised for some time. In some events, the actor has also commented on the new series of The Walking Dead Universe:

We haven’t started yet, but it’s getting real now… All the prep is going on, Greg [Nicotero] It’s already out there getting everyone organized right now. The scenarios are crazy. There are castles! It’s a totally different level.

About “The Walking Dead”

“The Walking Dead” comes to an end starting this month, with the release of the last part of season 11. In addition to the main series, “Fear the Walking Dead” is on air, first spin off of the production, released in 2015, which goes back to the past to tell how the zombie apocalypse happened and walks with stories parallel to that of its “mother series”.

In addition to the two, we still advance in time with two seasons of “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”, which shows a community of survivors ten years after “the day the sky fell”, that is, when everything went wrong in the world; “Tales of the Walking Dead” and, soon, “The Walking Dead: Dead City”, the latter starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Megan and neganrespectively, which will further expand this universe.

