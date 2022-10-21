Adobe’s artificial intelligence recreates “missing” parts in photos – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Image editing is hard work and often does not guarantee the level of perfection that people seek. With that in mind, Adobe announced a new tool that promises to reconstruct parts of photos, allowing the crop to be “undone”. This means that if the user did not perform that correct framing, nothing would really be lost.

Presentation of the All of Me project (Image: Playback / YouTube)

It is not new that the artistic area has been resorting to artificial intelligence. There are numerous situations in which this technology can lend a hand to help professionals work.

So Adobe announced the All of Me project during Adobe Max, the company’s annual event on creativity. Still in development, this tool relies on AI to take photos with “missing parts” and recreate them from existing content.

It works like this: the image is analyzed by the resource, which generates a map of the layout. Components such as clothes, limbs, objects and even the scenery are worked on and extended. As a result, parts that are not actually in the scene can be reconstructed without any effort on the part of the artist.

The example used in the presentation was a photo in which a girl’s legs are “cut” from the frame. From there, All of Me’s AI was able to “undo” the cut, adding the person’s legs, imagining which shoes they would be wearing. Finally, the tool inserted a sidewalk at the woman’s feet and enlarged the scenery.

Example of the All of Me project (Image: Playback / YouTube)

Project may take time to arrive

Still in the presentation, the professional of Adobe Qing Liu, made more demonstrations with the technology. In one of them, the bag in the scene was completely removed. Then the AI ​​remade the part of the body that would have been covered by the object.

Finally, the artist showed examples in which everything was changed, with the exception of the woman’s face and arms. In this way, several scenarios emerged, but also clothes and accessories in the image model.

It’s true that a lot of this can be done in Photoshop or Lightroom, but not with the ease and agility that the All of Me project promises. However, there is still no information about the tool’s arrival to the public.

In any case, when Adobe releases this use of artificial intelligence, many professionals will thank you.

