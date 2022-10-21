Adobe’s artificial intelligence recreates “missing” parts in photos – Tecnoblog

Image editing is hard work and often does not guarantee the level of perfection that people seek. With that in mind, Adobe announced a new tool that promises to reconstruct parts of photos, allowing the crop to be “undone”. This means that if the user did not perform that correct framing, nothing would really be lost.

