Adson has a thigh injury and misses Corinthians against Santos | Corinthians

Adson will miss Corinthians this Saturday, against Santos, at 7 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The striker has a muscle strain in his thigh and has already started treatment. The injury is not considered serious by the club’s medical department, which was relieved by the results of the tests.

Adson was injured in the second half of the Copa do Brasil final, last Wednesday, at Maracanã. He left the stadium on crutches, walking with great difficulty. There is no return forecast, but there is a chance to act later this season.

Gustavo Mosquito or and Mateus Vital dispute the place in the attack. The probable Timon has: Cassius; Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito (Mateus Vital), Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes.

The defensive midfielder Xavier is practically recovered from tendonitis in his knee tendon. He has not been listed for the last two games.

Corinthians, with 54 points, in fifth place, tries to confirm the spot in the group stage of Libertadores in 2023. See the table and simulate the results.

