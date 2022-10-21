After André Valadão attacks Lula and TSE, Claudia Leitte starts to follow him on Instagram

support the 247

247 – Netizens were outraged on social media after finding that Cláudia Leitte applauded André Valadão’s achievement in deploying a fake news retraction of the TSE to reach the agency and Lula’s campaign.

Soon after the case came to light, the singer followed the businessman of the faith of others, who soon also followed the singer back.

I can’t believe that claudia leitte followed andré valadão and he followed her back no… seriously, she will only understand the shit she’s doing when no one else supports her career… pic.twitter.com/hpyDWSYfcF — ighu 🇧🇷🚩 (@ighorsoliveira) October 20, 2022

