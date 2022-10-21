After Castillo’s request, OAS will send a mission to Peru to analyze the political crisis in the country

For the Council, the resolution supports “the preservation of democratic institutions” in the country

Luis IPARRAGUIRRE / Peruvian Presidency / AFP

Pedro Castillo is investigated for corruption crime in Peru



THE Organization of American States (OAS) informed that it will send a delegation to the Peru at the request of the president Pedro Castillo. The Peruvian Chief Executive asked for help to contain the political crisis facing the country. The decision was approved by acclamation by the Permanent Council during a special meeting in Washington. For the Council, the resolution supports “the preservation of democratic institutions” in Peru. According to the OAS, the group is “composed of representatives of the member states, in accordance with the Inter-American Democratic Charter, to carry out a visit to Peru to analyze the situation”. The Peruvian President requested that Articles 17 and 18 of the Inter-American Charter be activated. The first item provides that a country can “ask for assistance in strengthening and preserving its democratic institutions” if it considers itself at risk. The second authorizes visits and steps to investigate the situation if the local government authorizes. Castilho justified the request as a way to prevent “a serious alteration of the democratic order in Peru”. He took command of the country in July 2021 for a five-year term. During this period, there were two impeachment attempts in Congress, where a large part is from the opposition. The representative was investigated six times for alleged corruption. His family and political allies are also investigated for the same crime.

The Public Ministry filed a complaint against Castillo this week. The process could lead to impeachment of the chief executive, an action called by the president a “coup d’état”. During this Thursday’s session, the president of the Congress sent a letter to the OAS accusing Castillo of “misinforming member countries”. Even so, the OAS supported the Peruvian government, saying it was willing to “provide support and cooperation” through the promotion of “dialogue and the strengthening of its democratic system of government”.