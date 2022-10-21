After runner-up in the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians starts preparation for classic against Santos

O Corinthians is already in São Paulo and performed again this Thursday afternoon, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, after runner-up in the Copa do Brasil. The team’s next commitment is this Saturday, against Santos, for the Brazilian Championship.

Athletes who played for more than 45 minutes against Flamengo performed regenerative work inside the CT. The others started with strength training at the gym and then went to Camp 2 to warm up.

Coach Vítor Pereira organized a confrontation activity in a small space. The goalkeepers took turns between this training and specific exercises with coaches Marcelo Carpes and Luiz Fernando dos Santos.

The players return to activities this Friday, again in the afternoon, to finish the preparation for the classic alvinegro.

Timão was runner-up in the Copa do Brasil after losing on penalties to Flamengo, last Wednesday night, at the Maracanã stadium. After 1-1 in normal time, the decision went to penalties.

Despite Cássio having defended Filipe Luís’ strike, Fagner and Mateus Vital sent their kicks out, and Rubro-Negro was crowned four-time champion. With the vice, the club pocketed another R$ 25 million.

The classic against Santos takes place this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. With one game less, Corinthians is fifth in the table.

