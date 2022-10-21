After success in “Uncut Gems”, Netflix plans new movie with Adam Sandler and Safdie brothers

Netflix has announced that a new film by Adam Sandler in partnership with brothers Josh and Benny Safdie is in the works. Indie Wire confirmed with the streaming giant itself that the film would be in development, being written and directed by brothers Safdie and Sandler as the protagonist, plot details are kept under wraps and the recording is scheduled for 2023.

Successful partner in “Uncut Gems”

Adam Sandler and the Safdie brothers worked together on “Uncut Gems”, which was a critical success, earning Sandler numerous accolades for his performance – including many saying he could run for an Oscar in addition to the Independent Spirit Award for best actor. – and consequently consecrating the brothers in the film industry. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Adam Sandler had already let it slip that something between them was going on. “I don’t know what I can say, but it’s going to be really exciting. It’s different. But I don’t want them to ever say, ‘Why the hell did you tell him that?’ So I’ll let them speak [sobre isso]”.

In the same interview, the actor explained his admiration for the Safdie. “I love these guys, I love them. I mean, they’re amazing filmmakers… Of course, I would die to work with them again, because it’s a whole new sensation. […] They’re always working, always writing, always thinking.”

This would be the three’s third collaboration, the second coming in 2020 when Sandler starred in a six-minute short film on Vimeo titled “Goldman v Silverman” with Benny Safdie starring alongside the actor.

Adam Sandler during a scene from “Uncut Gems”. (Photo: Reproduction/A24)

Contract with Netflix

In 2014, the actor signed a production contract – already being extended twice – with Netflix, making it the exclusive streaming platform for comedies produced by his production company Happy Madison Productions. The next film released by the partnership will be “Mediterranean Mystery 2” the 2019 sequel starring Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, scheduled for a February 2023 release.

Featured photo: Adam Sandler and the Safdie brothers during the Toronto International Film Festival. Playback/ Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP