After the climate that never existed, it is necessary to paint a price – 10/19/2022 – Lúcia Guimarães

Rapper Kanye West will face a $250 million defamation lawsuit filed by the family of George Floyd, who was murdered by a Minnesota police officer in June 2020. The black man’s death by suffocation, documented on video, sparked the protests. that spread in the USA and in other countries, under the slogan of the Black Lives Matter movement.

West, who now wants to be called Ye, is the new pet of the Trumpist lunatic fringe and said in an interview that Floyd was not even suffocated by the white police officer, but died of opioid addiction.

Floyd’s murder is a fact, not only witnessed by millions but confirmed in the verdict of the murderer, police officer Derek Chauvin, who is serving a 22-year sentence for the crime.

The failure of institutions that fail to safeguard democratic civility in the United States only seems to bump into a final trench, the courts.

On the 12th, Alex Jones, one of the most repulsive conspiracyists on the far right, a millionaire businessman with a vast digital presence, was ordered to pay US$ 1 billion to the families of children killed in the Sandy Hook High School massacre in Connecticut in 2012.

Jones made a fortune on the lie that the massacre never took place, it was just an act. His decade-long pursuit of the parents of 20 6- and 7-year-olds defies the eschatological imagination and has forced grieving families to relocate several times, fleeing terrorist harassment from Jones’ followers.

The verdict reached in Connecticut does not guarantee that $1 billion will be paid. But it can prevent Jones from succeeding by hiding his fortune, after declaring his company bankruptcy and transferring assets to other entities or people. The billion is symbolic, a shot to intimidate other digital cruelty professionals. Whether it works depends on the potential backers of that industry.

Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch is up for questioning in a $1.6 billion lawsuit brought by Dominion, which supplied electronic voting machines to 28 US states in the 2020 presidential election.

Suzanne Scott is already having her emails and text messages scrutinized by Dominion lawyers, and there is evidence that she commented on the criminality of the “big lie”, invented by Donald Trump about the presidential election theft – never proven -, and hammered home. aired daily by Fox anchors.

In June, the network lost in court a motion to suspend the lawsuit on the grounds that its disinformation campaign, fuel for the violent invasion of the Capitol, has constitutional protections like freedom of expression.

Trump henchmen in the effort to prevent the inauguration of Joe Biden, such as former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, are the target of lawsuits involving astronomical sums — not just from Dominion, but from another provider of electronic voting machines, Smartmatic, which also sues Fox and some of its anchors for $2.7 billion. Both companies claim they lost billions in contracts after the campaign to discredit the integrity of voting.

