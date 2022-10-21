‘Ahsoka’: Series may feature Temuera Morrison as Captain Rex

According to Bespin Bulletinthe upcoming series dedicated to ‘Ahsoka‘ will feature Captain Rex.

As fans already know, Rex is one of the clonetroopers who served alongside Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Clone Wars.

Introduced in the animation ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘, he became an important character in the saga created by George Lucas and also had a cameo in ‘Star Wars: Rebels‘.

If the information is true, the live-action version of Rex will also be played by Temuera Morrisonsince the star gave life to all the characters originating from Jango Fett, a bounty hunter who gave his DNA for the creation of the clones.

Although nothing has been confirmed so far, the Bespin Bulletin is one of the most trusted portals when it comes to inside information relating to ‘Star Wars’.

So we just have to wait.

So, you’re curious to watch ‘Ahsoka‘?

The premiere is scheduled for 2023, still no specific date.

Remembering that Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker after his recent return in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi‘.

Other additions to the roster include Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, Ray Stevenson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

