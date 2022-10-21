Amasia: how, when and where the future supercontinent will form

Admin 12 hours ago News Leave a comment 3 Views

  • Swaminathan Natarajan
  • BBC World Service

planet map

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The world we see today is the result of the disintegration of the last supercontinent to have existed on the planet.

The landscape of planet Earth as we know it today, with large oceans and several continents, is actually constantly changing — even if it is imperceptible to the “naked eye”.

But, using models developed on a supercomputer, scientists from Australia and China have recently predicted what the Earth might look like 200 to 300 million years from now: the Pacific Ocean will disappear and a new supercontinent called Amasia will appear, around what is now is the North Pole.

The scenario projected by scientists at Curtin University, Australia, and Peking University, China, predicts that the Americas will shift westward; Asia to the east; Antarctica towards South America; and Africa will join with Asia on the one hand and Europe on the other, forming Amasia.

The projection was published in an article in the scientific journal National Science Review in late September.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Russian court orders journalist arrested for protesting war live on TV – News

A Russian court on Thursday ordered the arrest of journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved