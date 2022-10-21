Amasia: how, when and where the future supercontinent will form

Swaminathan Natarajan

The landscape of planet Earth as we know it today, with large oceans and several continents, is actually constantly changing — even if it is imperceptible to the “naked eye”.

But, using models developed on a supercomputer, scientists from Australia and China have recently predicted what the Earth might look like 200 to 300 million years from now: the Pacific Ocean will disappear and a new supercontinent called Amasia will appear, around what is now is the North Pole.

The scenario projected by scientists at Curtin University, Australia, and Peking University, China, predicts that the Americas will shift westward; Asia to the east; Antarctica towards South America; and Africa will join with Asia on the one hand and Europe on the other, forming Amasia.

The projection was published in an article in the scientific journal National Science Review in late September.

“Our results show that as the Earth’s mantle cools, the overall strength of the oceans becomes weaker, and the Pacific Ocean will shrink enough to become a smaller ocean than the Atlantic and Indian oceans,” says the lead author. of the study, Chuan Huang of the Curtin University Earth Dynamics research group.

The name “Amasia” derives from the belief that America could collide and merge with Asia.

The last supercontinent that ever existed, known as Pangea, split into smaller continents about 180 million years ago. It incorporated nearly all of the planet’s landmasses and was surrounded by a global ocean called Panthalassa.

Simulation models created by Huang’s team show that the Pacific is already shrinking by a few centimeters each year.

The scientist predicts that Australia will first collide with Asia and finally connect to the Americas after the Pacific disappears.

Other scenarios

Previously, possible new supercontinents had already been predicted by researchers, such as Novopangea, Pangea Ultima and Aurica.

“100% certainty is a pretty strong statement and rarely used in science, especially when we’re talking about evolutionary trends in the complex Earth system, which we’re only now beginning to understand as a whole,” explains Zheng-Xiang Li, co-author of the study. .

“All the different models you read about [incluindo nosso trabalho] are just hypotheses, and our prediction is based on the result of our modeling, which is tied to our current knowledge and various assumptions.”

The Earth is estimated to be about 4.5 billion years old. In the geological cycle of the planet, dynamic movements and the fragmentation of continents happen routinely. It is the movement of tectonic plates under the oceans that moves the continents.

And the humans?

Recent research has revealed that the oceanic lithosphere (plate or solid layer about 100 km below the oceans) has a big influence on how a supercontinent forms.

As the Earth is slowly losing its internal heat over billions of years, the 7-8 km thick crust on the ocean floor appears to have become thinner over time due to the lesser degree of mantle melting over time. of mid-ocean ridges.

“Our model results therefore predict that the future supercontinent Amasia could only form with the closure of the Pacific Ocean.”

The formation and disintegration of a supercontinent has always had a major impact on Earth’s climate and environment.

In general, the formation of a supercontinent leads to the lowering of the sea level, the reduction of biodiversity and the expansion of arid lands in the vast interior of the supercontinent.

In contrast, during the breakup of a supercontinent, sea levels are expected to rise, as well as biodiversity and life-supporting continental shelves.

“It’s hard to predict what humans will look like hundreds of millions of years from now, but as a component of Earth’s biosphere, humans would continue to evolve as life has always done,” says Li.