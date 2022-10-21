Amazon offers discount on iPhone 14 Plus for Prime customers – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

THE apple started the iPhone 14 Plus pre-order in Brazil. But you don’t have to pay the full amount to buy the brand’s new cell phone: the amazon is offering a 12% discount for prime subscribers. Among the highlights of the smartphone are the dual 12-megapixel camera and 6.7-inch screen.

iPhone 14 Plus is on pre-order with 12% off on Amazon Prime (Image: Handout/Apple)

The offer was communicated to Amazon Prime customers this Friday (21). In the email, the online store stated that program members get 12% off to buy Apple’s new smartphone. Consumers can even pay the phone in ten interest-free installments.

The opportunity is only available for the larger screen model. The edit with 128 GB of space is on sale for R$ 7,569 on Amazon in blue, dark grey, stellar, purple and red. On Apple’s website, cell phones cost BRL 8,599.

There are also other phone options available for pre-order on Amazon. The iPhone 14 Plus with 256 GB of storage can be purchased for R$ 8,449 in blue, dark grey, stellar, purple and red. Apple is selling this variant for R$9,599.

It should be noted that the Plus variant will only be launched on October 28, 2022. That is, you will have to wait until then to receive your cell phone.

iPhone 14 Plus has a larger screen (Image: Playback / Apple)

📱 Is the iPhone 14 Plus worth it?

With a 6.7-inch screen, the Plus edition is similar to the iPhone 14. This means that the smartphone features the same processor as last year, the Apple A15 Bionic. The spec list also adds a battery that, according to Apple, is capable of playing videos for up to 26 hours.

The smartphone also has a dual 12-megapixel camera, the secondary one with an ultrawide lens. On the front, the notch houses the front camera alongside the sensors for Face ID, the iPhone’s facial recognition system. The smartphone still has several color options and 5G support.

TB findings: real curation of offers, no tail tied (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

🛍 Where do you have more offers like this one?

At Achados do TB, we do research and curation of promotions. Afterwards, we publish the best offers in our Telegram and WhatsApp groups.

Our commitment is to you. That’s why we don’t have a tail with any store or manufacturer, which allows us to advertise even offers where we don’t receive commissions. 🙂

Be sure to join the groups as the offers can run out quickly. So you will never miss an opportunity!

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.