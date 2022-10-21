Amazon offers discount on iPhone 14 Plus for Prime customers – Tecnoblog

THE apple started the iPhone 14 Plus pre-order in Brazil. But you don’t have to pay the full amount to buy the brand’s new cell phone: the amazon is offering a 12% discount for prime subscribers. Among the highlights of the smartphone are the dual 12-megapixel camera and 6.7-inch screen.

