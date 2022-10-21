Amnesty International points to abuses “on a significant scale” in Qatar a month away from the World Cup | world Cup

Amnesty International, dedicated to the defense of human rights around the world, released its final report on preparations for the 2022 World Cup on Thursday. According to the non-governmental organization, abuses persist in Qatar on a “significant scale”one month from the mega-event.

Amnesty International says progress has been made over the past five years in terms of protecting migrant workers, following the Qatari government’s promotion of measures. But there are still weak regulations and lack of oversight.

The organization charges Qatar and FIFA for the creation of a financial compensation fund for workers.

According to Amnesty International, Qatar currently has more than two million immigrant workers, with hundreds of thousands involved in projects linked to the World Cup.

The report points out situations of vulnerability for employees in the areas of security and domestic work, with a working day of up to 18 hours and no day off during the week.

— Thousands of workers are faced with problems such as late payment or non-payment of wages, denial of rest days, unsafe working conditions, inability to change jobs, limited access to justice. In addition, thousands of deaths remain uninvestigated,” Amnesty International said in a statement.

Ultimately, human rights abuses persist on a significant scale today.” — Amnesty International, on the World Cup in Qatar

Sought by the British newspaper “The Guardian”, FIFA said that it remains in open dialogue with the International Labor Organization, the UN, and Qatari authorities on initiatives in favor of migrant workers.