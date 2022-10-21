Anatel decrees END of IPTV in the country? Find out what can happen!

Many people have heard of IPTV, they even know that the service is illegal in the country and its days are numbered here. However, before jumping to conclusions, it is good to make it clear that the equipment may be legal if it follows the rules of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Do you want to know what IPTV is and why is Anatel about to end the service in Brazil? So keep following us below to check out everything we’ve got for you!

What is IPTV?

In short, IPTV is the acronym for Internet Protocol Television or, in free translation, Internet Protocol Television. In a broad sense, it basically deals with the delivery of television content using IP networks. The service, therefore, is very reminiscent of pay-TV.

The main difference is that pay TV provides access to closed channels through an antenna signal, for a monthly payment. IPTV, in this case, only needs the device itself and an internet connection to transfer the operators’ paid channels completely free of charge.

Will Anatel really end IPTV?

According to information from Anatel itself, illegal IPTV may indeed be about to end here. That’s because the agency plans to suspend the equipment’s illegal broadcast signals very soon. In addition, operators that offer the same service of illegally releasing channels through monthly subscriptions are also out of date.

Therefore, IPTV devices that grant access to paid channels as if they were free run the risk of being disabled. The modality that offers a catalog of paid channels for free in a single device is against the law, in short. The service can only be considered legal when it is used to broadcast free channels.

To put an end to illegal transmissions, Anatel informed that the suspension of the service will take place until next year. For this, the agency will use tools to detect the illegal use of devices. To find out if the device you are using is regulated by Anatel, just access the website (https://bityli.com/ZZYYQrPX) and search for equipment that is approved and verified by the agency.

Who uses IPTV can be arrested?

By infringing the copyright of paid channels, using services that distribute any type of illegal content can indeed be considered a criminal practice. As with any crime, by the way, there is a victim who, in this case, are responsible for the production of the content, that is, the studios, directors, producers, authors and so on.

In this sense, it is important to emphasize that this material is protected by article 7 of the Copyright Law, which prohibits piracy. Therefore, according to the Brazilian Penal Code, appropriating protected content can lead to infractional consequences, such as imprisonment of up to four years or a penalty followed by a fine.

