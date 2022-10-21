App displays temperature measurements from new Apple Watches

You Apple Watches Series 8 and Ultra bring a very interesting novelty (in addition to Accident Detection): I am talking about body temperature sensor. The component, however, serves “only” to track the menstrual cycle and provide an average temperature during sleep. This means that there is no native way, offered by Apple, to know your temperature at any given time.

The application Wrist Temperature Analyze, however, does precisely the role of “unlocking” this sensor data: it displays all measurements made by the Apple Watch, which are automatically performed every five minutes. In this way, the software lists the data and even makes a graph with the variations on the iPhone and on the Watch itself.

As shown by WatchGeneration, it is also very interesting that the app offers widgets, so that the data can be consulted continuously on the Home or Lock screens. It is also possible to add an app complication to the watch face.

The app is available for free on the App Store. The developer promises not to collect the data (let’s hope it’s true). Obviously, it can only be used by those who have a newer model of Apple Watch (Series 8 or Ultra).

tip from Ivo Santanelli