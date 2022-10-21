Apple launches basic iPad with USB-C port and no “home” button

Confirming information from Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, Apple even gave up on holding a launch event for the new line of iPads and opted for a less hyped product announcement: a modest press release.

The entry-level iPad model was the big star of the ads, as it received some major changes from previous versions. The first of them is the absence of the Lightning input, which in this version has been replaced by a USB-C type input. The device is yet another Apple product to adopt the new charging standard, a trend that should be repeated in all the company’s other devices in the coming years.

In addition, the entry-level iPad model had one more important change: the absence of the home button. In the new tablet, the screen extends to the edges of the device, which continues with a “basic” design, but gained a more modern look.

Just as rumors pointed out, the basic iPad has a 10.9-inch LCD screen, A14 Bionic chip, also present in the iPhone 12, and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. With no home button, Touch ID is now positioned on the device’s side button. The tablet has suggested prices starting at $449.

Apple also presented two new iPad Pro models, one of 11 inches and 12.9 inches. The tablets do not have major differences from the previous ones, but both feature the successor to the M1 chip, the M2 with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the same present in the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

The tablets support the Apple Pencil stylus, have a USB-C input, are available in space gray and silver and can be found in versions with up to 2 TB of internal storage. The 11-inch version starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch starts at $1,099.