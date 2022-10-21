Apple launches iPad Pro with M2 chip and 10th generation iPad

This Tuesday (18) the apple launched two new iPad models. In fact, they are more like updates to existing models. The first was the iPad Pro with M2 chip. The second was the 10th generation iPad. That is, this is Apple’s newest entry-level tablet. In the next paragraphs you can check all the news of the two Apple releases.

Read too

No iPhone! Apple’s first foldable should be an iPad

Apple raises the price of iPhone, iPad and Mac in Brazil

iPad Pro features the new Apple M2 processor

Let’s start by talking about the most powerful model of iPad. The main differential of this device is its processorO Apple M2. This chip is already present in some computers of the brand, such as the MacBook Air, for example. According to the company, the M2 chip is 15% faster processing and 35% faster graphics than the Apple M1. She also said the following:

“The M2 chip also offers 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — 50% more than the M1 — and supports up to 16GB of fast unified memory, making multitasking and working with large assets even more fluid.”.

The company also highlighted that the new iPad Pro with M2 is ideal for jobs that require a lot of graphics processing. That is, if you work with 3D modeling and video editing, the new iPad Pro promises to do the job. By the way, it can even edit videos recorded in ProRes format. To understand a little more about this format, read the article below:

Screen Size, Apple Pencil and iPadOS 16

The tablet has two screen sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. The larger model uses a Mini-LED panel. The design remains the same. The rear cameras and the LiDAR sensor are located in a square module, located in the upper left corner. Borders have been reduced to optimize screen occupancy. And the front camera has the Face ID feature to unlock the gadget more easily.

Both models are compatible with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. The pen is detected whenever it is within 12 mm of the screen, i.e. about 1.2 centimeters. This gives more precision when using the pen. The accessory is sold separately.

The iPad Pro with M2 chip comes out of the box with iPadOS 16 installed. Which is pretty cool, as users will be able to take advantage of features like Stage Manager, which streamlines the tablet’s multitasking. Furthermore, it is compatible with 5G networksincluding sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies.

Prices and availability

The new iPad Pro with M2 has not yet been launched in Brazil. But he’s likely to arrive in the next few weeks, just in time for the holidays. However, Apple has already revealed the prices of all models here in Brazil. And they are pretty high! Check it out below:

iPad Pro M2 with 11 inch screen 8GB + 128GB : BRL 9,799 (Wi-Fi only) and BRL 11,799 (Wi-Fi and mobile networks); 8GB + 256GB : BRL 10,099 (Wi-Fi only) and BRL 12,999 (Wi-Fi and mobile networks); 8GB + 512GB : BRL 13,399 (Wi-Fi only) and BRL 15,399 (Wi-Fi and mobile networks); 16GB + 1TB : BRL 18,199 (Wi-Fi only) and BRL 20,199 (Wi-Fi and mobile networks); 16GB + 2TB : BRL 22,999 (Wi-Fi only) and BRL 24,999 (Wi-Fi and mobile networks).

iPad Pro M2 with 12.9 inch screen 8GB + 128GB : BRL 13,299 (Wi-Fi only) and BRL 15,299 (Wi-Fi and mobile networks); 8GB + 256GB : BRL 14,499 (Wi-Fi only) and BRL 16,499 (Wi-Fi and mobile networks); 8GB + 512GB : BRL 16,899 (Wi-Fi only) and BRL 18,899 (Wi-Fi and mobile networks); 16GB + 1TB : BRL 21,699 (Wi-Fi only) and BRL 23,699 (Wi-Fi and mobile networks); 16GB + 2TB : BRL 26,499 (Wi-Fi only) and BRL 28,499 (Wi-Fi and mobile networks).



That is, the cheapest model, with an 11-inch screen, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage costs almost R$ 10 thousand. And if you want to invest in the most expensive model, you will have to pay almost R$ 29,000!

10th generation iPad

Now let’s talk about the input iPad. For the 10th generation of the iPad Apple decided to change the design a little. The tablet loses the front button. Now the front is occupied only by the screen. This brings the device closer to the Air and Pro versions of the iPad. In addition, it will have four color options: yellow, blue, silver and pink.

The screen has a single size of just 10.9 inches with a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels. Inside, we find another interesting novelty. It’s the processor Apple A14 Bionic. This makes the 10th generation iPad much more powerful than the previous generation.

The tablet also does well in terms of connectivity. he arrives with WiFi 6for faster wireless networks and also 5G connectivity. The Lightning port leaves to make way for a door USB-C. Finally, completing the list of connections, there is the Bluetooth 5.2.

As far as the cameras go, there isn’t much new here compared to the previous generation. Both the front camera and the rear camera have a resolution of 12 megapixels. The rear camera can shoot 4K footage at up to 60 frames per second. And that’s it!

price and availability

Like the iPad Pro M2, the device has not yet been approved by Anatel. But Apple has already revealed the prices that will be practiced in the Brazilian market. Check it out below: