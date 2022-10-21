Apple TV 4K in Brazil comes with cable for control; out of the country, no

Apple announced its new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote in the United States and in several parts of the world, including Brazil. The company, however, surprised with the decision to remove from the box a USB-C cable used to charge the remote control in several locations, continuing a policy of reducing electronic waste.

It is noteworthy that, apparently, Brazil is one of the few countries in the world where the company sells the new Apple TV 4K with a USB-C cable included to charge the remote control.

According to the MacMagazine website, in Apple online stores in several countries around the world — such as Portugal, USA, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, among others — the accessory is only sold separately.

In previous versions of Apple TV, Siri Remote came with a Lightning cable, which is a connector with a standard Apple input that was used for data transfer and device charging.

It is worth remembering that Apple TV is a set-top-box, a “box” that connects a TV to the internet and allows the installation of various apps, such as streaming services (Netflix and Apple+, for example), in addition to enabling install compatible App Store games. And the control plays an important role in interacting with applications and games.

Screenshot of Apple TV 4K purchase page in Brazil; USB-C cable for charging controller sold separately in the US Image: Reproduction

The decision to keep the USB-C cable to charge the remote control of the new Apple TV 4K in Brazil seems to be related to the history of Brazilian Justice with the US company.

Apple’s history of controversies related to chargers and cables

Since the iPhone 11, Apple no longer includes the adapter for charging the phone in the socket. At the time, the company claimed to be contributing to the reduction of electronic waste and sustainable consumption, since previous iPhone owners would already have the accessory.

Different bodies – from Procons in various parts of Brazil to government bodies – have already taken a stand against the company’s policy.

In September, Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), linked to the Ministry of Justice, suspended the sale of iPhones, from the iPhone 12, without a charger in Brazilian territory – the marketing of smartphones of the brand continues, while Apple appeals.

The court argued that in invoking the defense of the environment for such a measure, Apple demonstrates “evident bad faith, almost giving rise to misleading advertising, which also reveals itself to be an abusive practice”.

More recently, the Justice of São Paulo determined a fine of R$ 100 million applied to Apple for selling iPhones without a charger – the creator of the iPhone also appeals the decision.

Features of the new Apple TV 4K

The new Apple TV 4K has the differential of having the A15 Bionic chip, the same present in the iPhone 13.

The accessory supports HDR10+ and the possibility of up to 128 GB of storage. It is sold in a wifi-only version and another with wifi and network cable input.

In Brazil, the new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote has a suggested price of R$ 1,499 (64 GB and wifi) and R$ 1,699 (128 GB and ethernet and wifi port).