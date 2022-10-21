Arbitration of the Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico

Conmebol released the refereeing team that will work in the grand final of the Copa Libertadores, between Athletico-PR and Flamengo, on the 29th, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The FIFA referee chosen was Argentine Patricio Loustau, who is known in Brazil for having refereed the final of the competition in 2020, between Palmeiras and Santos, and also the 2019 semifinal between Rubro-Negro and Grêmio, when the Cariocas applied a historic rout by 5 to 0 in Maracanã (RJ).

Assistants Diego Bonfa and Ezequiel Brailovsky are also Argentines, as is VAR manager Mauro Vigliano.

In the 2020 final, played at Maracanã, Loustau sent off coach Cuca, who at the time was running Santos, in the 50th minute of the second half. In the episode, the coach collided with the Palmeiras right-back Marcos Rocha after the ball left the side.

Instead of heading to the locker room, the commander jumped over the wall and watched the end of the game from the stands, which were empty because of the covid-19 pandemic. It was from there that he watched Alviverde’s title goal, scored by Breno Lopes in the 53rd minute.

Loustau has been a FIFA referee since 2011 and is the son of Juan Carlos Loustau, considered one of the greatest referees in Argentine history. In the 2020 Libertadores final, in addition to the red card for Cuca, he distributed seven yellow cards, three for Palmeiras and four for Santos.