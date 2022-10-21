Artist says Adidas used unauthorized design on Atlético shirt

photo: Reproduction/Atltico Rooster design appears just below the shield on the new Atltico shirt The Spanish tattoo artist Luis Valseca claimed that he had an unauthorized art used by Adidas on the new Atltico uniform, released this Friday (17). The design in question is the rooster stamped on the club’s golden shirt. Photos of the golden Atletico shirt

In a post on Twitter, the profile Speak Rooster congratulated the artist for his contribution to the piece. “Congratulations on the work used by Adidas on the Atltico shirt”, the portal published to Luis Valseca, who replied in English.

“Thank you! I found out now. They did this without my consent”, declared the tattoo artist.

O supersports he sought out Atltico’s business director, Leandro Figueiredo, but he did not have the club’s position on Luis Valseca’s allegation until the article was published. The text will be updated with the version of the Rooster if there is an official position.

The original art features two roosters and was posted by Luis on Instagram in January 2018 (see below). He named the piece ‘La Armona del Ocaso’ (The Twilight Harmony, in Portuguese). Several Atltico fans were old posts and questioned whether the Spaniard received the copyright for the part used in the uniform.

On the golden shirt, only the rooster that is at the bottom of Valesca’s original design appears in a watermark below the club’s crest.

golden uniform

The shirt is on sale on the official Adidas website at a price of R$ 299.99 (men and women). The children’s model costs R$ 249.90.

The golden jersey will be the fourth used by Atltico since the beginning of the partnership with Adidas. In addition to the traditional striped and white second kit, the club also used the pink shirt in breast cancer prevention action, in reference to Pink October.