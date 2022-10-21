Asus Zenfone 9 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 debuts in Brazil for R$ 3,599 – Tudo em Tecnologia

The top of the line Asus Zenfone 9 arrived in Brazil last Tuesday (19). Compact, the device has interesting internal features and promises to rival other brands in the Brazilian market such as Samsung and Motorola.

Speaking of features, Zenfone 9 is built around a 5.9-inch AMOLED display that supports HDR10+, 120 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits maximum brightness. Under the hood, it works with the advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip alongside 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Plus, it comes out of the box with the Android 12 system out of the box.

Regarding connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G networks, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and a P2 input for headphones. There is also a 50MP main camera with OIS, 12MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP front camera. In addition, it brings more highlights such as a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W charging and IP68 protection against water and dust.

Main specifications:

Screen: 5.9″ FHD+ OLED with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and up to 800 nits brightness

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 8GB or 16GB

Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.9, OIS 6-Axis Gimbal) + 12 MP (Ultrawide and Macro, 113°)

Frontal camera: 12 MP

Drums: 4,300mAh with 30W fast charging

Others: NFC, support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Operational system: Android 12, under ZenUI.

The new Zenfone 9 is available at the official Asus Brazil store with a cash price of R$ 3,599.